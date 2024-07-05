Ocon expects news soon on F1 future, not dependent on Sainz

French Formula One driver Esteban Ocon said on Thursday he hoped to have his future sorted before the sport's August break and he was not waiting for Ferrari's Carlos Sainz to decide where to race.
Ocon's departure from Renault-owned Alpine has already been announced and he has been linked most strongly in media speculation to the US-owned Haas team, but also Williams and Sauber.
Sainz is seen as a key to unlock the market, the Spaniard looking for a seat after Ferrari replaced him with Mercedes' seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton from 2025.
The Spaniard is of interest to Sauber, who will become Audi in 2026, Alpine and Williams.
“It has nothing to do with me what Carlos is doing,” Ocon told reporters at the British Grand Prix when asked about his future.
“We are managing our own things ... things are going well and I should be able to speak more in a couple of races.”
Asked if that would be before the summer break, he replied “hopefully”.
