Motorsport

Martin smashes lap record to take pole at German GP

06 July 2024 - 12:07 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Pramac Racing's Martin (pictured) went fastest with a time of 1:19.423, less than five-hundredths of a second faster than Miguel Oliveira, whose Trackhouse Racing team mate Raul Fernandez joins them on the front row in third.
Pramac Racing's Martin (pictured) went fastest with a time of 1:19.423, less than five-hundredths of a second faster than Miguel Oliveira, whose Trackhouse Racing team mate Raul Fernandez joins them on the front row in third.
Image: Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool

MotoGP championship leader Jorge Martin smashed the lap record at a sun-kissed Sachsenring on Saturday to take pole position for the German Grand Prix while title rival Francesco Bagnaia was twice denied a fast lap by yellow flags.

Pramac Racing's Martin went fastest with a time of 1:19.423, less than five-hundredths of a second faster than Miguel Oliveira, whose Trackhouse Racing team mate Raul Fernandez joins them on the front row in third.

Trackhouse Racing have struggled this season with only six top-10 finishes on their Aprilia bikes but even Martin, who is joining the Italian factory team next season, noticed the improvement from the satellite team.

“I feel really good, I feel confident. I didn't expect pole position, my lap wasn't fantastic,” Martin said.

“But overall I feel competitive; Aprilia is super strong,” he added with a grin.

Johann Zarco had set the lap record last year with a time of 1:21.225 but this time nine riders finished inside the 1:20 mark in a record-breaking qualifying session.

Bagnaia was fourth fastest thanks to his initial lap but the Ducati rider and reigning champion could not set a faster time after yellow flags came out when Maverick Vinales and Alex Marquez crashed in quick succession during the session.

Bagnaia sits 10 points behind Martin in the championship standings and can close the gap during the sprint later on Saturday.

Gresini Racing's Marc Marquez fractured his left index finger and also bruised his rib cage in a highside crash on Friday, and the Spaniard failed to move into Q2 after running into traffic on his final effort to make the top two to advance.

A visibly struggling Marquez had been squeezed out of the top two in Q1 and as the Gresini rider looked to set one more fast lap, he was left fuming when he was impeded by Stefan Bradl, with the Honda rider apologising him to him soon after.

READ MORE

Gardner to stand in for Yamaha’s injured Rins in Germany

Australian Remy Gardner, 26-year-old son of 1987 world champion Wayne, will race in Germany this weekend as a stand-in for injured Spaniard Alex Rins ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Bagnaia wins Dutch GP ahead of championship rival Martin

Twice MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati led from the start to the chequered flag to win the Dutch Motorcycle Grand Prix and complete a ...
Motoring
6 days ago

Norris leads McLaren one-two in second British GP practice

McLaren's Lando Norris fired up the fans by starting his home British Grand Prix weekend in style on Friday, top of both practice sessions at ...
Motoring
23 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Russell leads Mercedes one-two in British GP qualifying Motorsport
  2. How to protect yourself from road spiking Features
  3. Martin reigns supreme again in German GP sprint at Sachsenring Motorsport
  4. Beat the winter freeze with these cold weather driving tips Features
  5. These are the 10 most powerful SUVs on sale in Mzansi Features

Latest Videos

‘SA football is not complete without Kaizer Chiefs,’ says coach Dan ‘Dance’ ...
From conscientiously to divulging state secrets: Funny moments at swearing-in ...