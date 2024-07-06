Motorsport

Russell goes fastest in final British GP practice

06 July 2024 - 14:03 By Reuters
Russell (pictured) produced a best time of 1:37.529 in cold conditions at Silverstone, 0.035 quicker than seven-times world champion Hamilton and 0.185 faster than McLaren's Lando Norris.
Image: Rudy Carezzevoli / Getty Images

George Russell, winner in Austria last weekend, led a Mercedes one-two with Lewis Hamilton in a wet final practice for the British Grand Prix on Saturday with a trio of home drivers on top of the time sheet.

Russell produced a best time of 1:37.529 in cold conditions at Silverstone, 0.035 quicker than seven-time world champion Hamilton and 0.185 faster than McLaren's Lando Norris.

The quick times were set halfway through the session.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz was fourth quickest and Red Bull's Max Verstappen fifth, 0.864 slower than Russell, with all drivers lapping on the intermediate tyres.

Alpine's Pierre Gasly failed to set a time after spinning off into the gravel at Vale on his second lap, causing a brief red flag period. The Frenchman was already set to start last on Sunday due to engine penalties.

Verstappen leads Norris by 81 points in the championship with Silverstone marking the halfway point in the 24-race Formula One season.

The Dutch driver's Mexican team mate Sergio Perez was only ninth fastest.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was sixth, McLaren's Oscar Piastri seventh and Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso eighth with Haas's Nico Hulkenberg completing the top 10.

The rain was expected to ease off for qualifying later on Saturday.

