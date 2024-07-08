Motorsport

Disconsolate Norris blames himself for wrong decisions at British GP

08 July 2024 - 08:20 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
With Red Bull's Max Verstappen taking second place to Mercedes's race winner Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris, pictured, fell further behind his Dutch rival in the Formula One standings at the season's midpoint.
With Red Bull's Max Verstappen taking second place to Mercedes's race winner Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris, pictured, fell further behind his Dutch rival in the Formula One standings at the season's midpoint.
Image: Vince Mignott/MB Media

McLaren's Lando Norris blamed himself after finishing third in a home British Grand Prix that he led and could have won on Sunday.

With Red Bull's Max Verstappen taking second place to Mercedes's race winner Lewis Hamilton, Norris fell further behind his Dutch rival in the Formula One standings at the season's midpoint.

The Briton stayed second overall after his seventh podium in 12 races, including a career first win in Miami, but 84 points adrift.

"I'm not making the right decisionsw," he told 2009 champion Jenson Button in a pre-podium interview.

"I blame myself today for not making some of the right decisions. I hate it. I hate ending in this position and forever having excuses for not doing a good enough job.

"But I'm so happy. I'm still going to enjoy it. I think we did so many things right. So many positives. But specially here in Silverstone, the one place I would love everything to go perfectly, it didn't today."

Norris lost third place at the start to Verstappen, taking it back 15 laps later and then passing Mercedes' pole sitter George Russell, who retired later, and Hamilton to lead the race before the rain came.

When to pit proved crucial, with Norris coming in a lap later than Verstappen initially and then staying out longer than his rivals when the time came to switch back to slicks.

A slow 4.5 seconds pitstop on lap 39 brought him out behind Hamilton and Verstappen, on the hard tyre, overtook Norris four laps from the end.

"We threw it away in the final stop," said Norris, who added the decision to go to softs was wrong though he also felt Hamilton would have won ultimately.

"Two calls from our side cost us everything today. So, specially here, pretty disappointing."

Team boss Andrea Stella said McLaren had looked very strong when the rain started, with Norris and Oscar Piastri briefly running first and second.

"We didn't capitalise on that, and it looks like a missed opportunity," said the Italian.

"We'll review the calls we made. Some were good, others could have been better."

Hamilton ends win drought with record ninth British victory

Lewis Hamilton shed pent-up tears of joy after ending a 945-day wait for a win with a record ninth British Grand Prix victory in front of his home ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Mercedes 'open-minded' on supplying F1 engines to Alpine — Wolff

Mercedes have told Renault-owned Alpine they are 'open-minded' on supplying Formula One power units from 2026 should the French manufacturer decide ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Brad Pitt's Formula One movie to be called ... 'F1'

The suspense around the name of Brad Pitt's previously untitled Formula One movie, being filmed at racetracks around the world for release in cinemas ...
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LONG-TERM UPDATE 6 | What's it like to live with a Suzuki Jimny five-door? Reviews
  2. Ferrari technical director Enrico Cardile hands in notice Motorsport
  3. FIRST DRIVE | Facelifted Hyundai i20 lands in Mzansi New Models
  4. Mercedes-Benz says no significant investments are going into combustion engine ... news
  5. Pressure mounting on Perez after another no-points weekend Motorsport

Latest Videos

Durban July 2024: Ride the Wave
‘SA football is not complete without Kaizer Chiefs,’ says coach Dan ‘Dance’ ...