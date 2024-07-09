Motorsport

Cardile joins Aston Martin F1 team from Ferrari

09 July 2024 - 14:07 By Reuters
Ferrari technical director Enrico Cardile will join Aston Martin next year as chief technical officer, the Silverstone-based Formula One team said on Tuesday, without giving a precise starting date.
Image: Dean Mouhtaropoulos / Getty Images

Ferrari announced his departure on Monday, with Cardile likely to have an extended period of gardening leave.

“Enrico shares my motivation to be successful in F1 and will have all the resources available to him to realise that ambition,” team owner and CEO Lawrence Stroll said.

“With Andy Cowell joining as group CEO in October and our existing leaders we are creating a formidable team.”

Former Mercedes engine boss Cowell was announced last week to take the place of Martin Whitmarsh, the former McLaren principal.

Formula One faces major change in 2026 with a new engine and technical regulations.

Aston Martin will switch from their Mercedes power units to become the only team supplied by Honda.

