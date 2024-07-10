Motorsport

Bubba Wallace fined $50,000 for hitting Alex Bowman's car after race

10 July 2024 - 21:14 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Bubba Wallace was fined $50,000 by Nascar on Wednesday for an on-track infraction after Sunday's Cup Series race at the Chicago Street Course.
Bubba Wallace was fined $50,000 by Nascar on Wednesday for an on-track infraction after Sunday's Cup Series race at the Chicago Street Course.
Image: Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Bubba Wallace was fined $50,000 (about R906,000) by Nascar on Wednesday for an on-track infraction following Sunday's Nascar Cup Series race at the Chicago Street Course.

He was fined for driving Alex Bowman into the wall during the cool-down lap. The post-race issue came on the heels of a lap 25 incident in which Bowman's Hendrick Motorsports No 48 Chevy became tangled with Wallace's No 23 23XI Racing Toyota.

Nascar said Wallace violated sections of its member code of conduct.

Bowman won the storm-shortened race to clinch a spot in the Nascar playoffs. He also accepted blame for the incident on lap 25 and said Wallace should not be fined for the latter exchange.

"I'd be mad, too," Bowman said of Wallace. "I ruined his day. The restart was chaotic. I just made every wrong decision that I possibly could. I was fighting with my windshield wiper switch trying to get it working and I couldn't. I was focused on that, missed the corner.

"I locked all four tires and just slid right into him. I just messed up and absolutely ruined his day.

"I'm pretty hard on myself when I make mistakes like that and I've been embarrassed about it since it happened. The rain delay was a lot of me just sitting there being embarrassed and being mad at myself.

"He has every right to be mad."

Wallace finished in 13th place and is one spot outside the 16-driver playoff field.

Nascar eyes carbon cut with electrification deal, EV prototype

Nascar unveiled an electric prototype racecar on Saturday and announced an electrification deal with ABB it says will advance sustainability goals as ...
Motoring
15 hours ago

Alex Bowman wins rain-shortened Grant Park 165 in Chicago

Alex Bowman came all the way back from last season in Chicago on Sunday.
Motoring
2 days ago

Joey Logano wins in Nashville after five overtime restarts

Joey Logano did not know how his No 22 Team Penske Ford made it back to the finish line, but the effort was good enough to thrust him into the ...
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Bubba Wallace fined $50,000 for hitting Alex Bowman's car after race Motorsport
  2. Porsche AG shares rise after investor call news
  3. You can now build the McLaren P1 of your dreams with LEGO Technic news
  4. Your ultimate guide to South Africa’s best B-segment hatchbacks Features
  5. BMW spearheads German premium car brands in first-half sales news

Latest Videos

'I've been dreaming about it and I have it'- Makhadzi on BET award win
The A-List Explainer: Durban July 2024