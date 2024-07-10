Motorsport

Toyota reportedly looks for a return to Formula One

The team is rumoured to be in talks to partner with Haas F1

10 July 2024 - 09:14 By Denis Droppa
Toyota raced in F1 from 2002 to 2009 without winning a race, but scored 13 podiums.
Image: Reuters

Toyota is reportedly looking to re-enter Formula One in 2026, after quitting the sport in 2009.

The Japanese firm has made no official comment, but according to RacingNews365, Toyota has reached out to American F1 team Haas about a possible partnership. It would initially be a sponsorship deal similar to what Alfa Romeo had with Sauber, which ended last year. However, Formula.hu reports Toyota and Haas will start working together before the 2026 project.

Toyota has no immediate plans to supply engines, but reportedly wants to work with Haas in the production of the chassis for 2026. Part of this plan would be to use Toyota's wind tunnel in Cologne which dates back to the previous decade of F1. 

Haas was established by Nascar Cup Series team co-owner Gene Haas and made its debut in 2016. The Ferrari-engined team had its best result in 2018, finishing fifth in the constructors’ championship on 93 points with drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen. Last year it was tenth and last with 12 points and lies seventh in this year’s constructors title chase with Magnussen and Nico Hülkenberg.

Toyota entered F1 in 2002 and withdrew at the end of 2009 after failing to win a Grand Prix, though it scored 13 podium finishes and three pole positions. Its best result in the constructors’ championship was fourth in 2005. The Japanese firm also supplied engines to Jordan, Midland, Spyker and Williams between 2005 and 2009.

