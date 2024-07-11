Motorsport

Noah Gragson signs with Front Row Motorsports

11 July 2024 - 08:29 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Gragson, 25, is in his second season in the NASCAR Cup Series but needed a new home when Stewart-Haas Racing announced it was closing its operation at the end of this season.
Gragson, 25, is in his second season in the NASCAR Cup Series but needed a new home when Stewart-Haas Racing announced it was closing its operation at the end of this season.
Image: James Gilbert/Getty Images

Noah Gragson signed a multiyear contract to drive for Front Row Motorsports beginning in 2025, it was announced Wednesday.

Gragson, 25, is in his second season in the NASCAR Cup Series but needed a new home when Stewart-Haas Racing announced it was closing its operation at the end of this season.

Gragson won 13 races on the Xfinity Series, finishing second in the points race in 2022. He has 59 starts in the top circuit, recording seven top-10s and two top-5s.

Gragson's car number, crew chief and sponsors will be announced at a later date.

“We feel that this is a great opportunity and the perfect time to bring Noah to our organisation,” Front Row Motorsports owner Bob Jenkins said in a statement. “He has just the right amount of experience in the NASCAR Cup Series to breakout and become a winner for years to come. This season, Noah has started to get the finishes, and race consistently up front, which was expected from him.”

READ MORE

Bubba Wallace fined $50,000 for hitting Alex Bowman's car after race

Bubba Wallace was fined $50,000 on Wednesday for an on-track infraction following Sunday's Nascar Cup Series race at the Chicago Street Course.
Motoring
15 hours ago

Nascar eyes carbon cut with electrification deal, EV prototype

Nascar unveiled an electric prototype racecar on Saturday and announced an electrification deal with ABB it says will advance sustainability goals as ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Alex Bowman wins rain-shortened Grant Park 165 in Chicago

Alex Bowman came all the way back from last season in Chicago on Sunday.
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ariel Nomad 2 debuts with new engine and features New Models
  2. SAIC Motors reshuffles leadership amid sluggish sales news
  3. Former Haas boss Steiner casts doubt on Magnussen's future Motorsport
  4. Noah Gragson signs with Front Row Motorsports Motorsport
  5. Payment problems choke Russian imports of Chinese cars news

Latest Videos

'I've been dreaming about it and I have it'- Makhadzi on BET award win
The A-List Explainer: Durban July 2024