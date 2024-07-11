Noah Gragson signs with Front Row Motorsports

Noah Gragson signed a multiyear contract to drive for Front Row Motorsports beginning in 2025, it was announced Wednesday.
Gragson, 25, is in his second season in the NASCAR Cup Series but needed a new home when Stewart-Haas Racing announced it was closing its operation at the end of this season.
Gragson won 13 races on the Xfinity Series, finishing second in the points race in 2022. He has 59 starts in the top circuit, recording seven top-10s and two top-5s.
Gragson's car number, crew chief and sponsors will be announced at a later date.
“We feel that this is a great opportunity and the perfect time to bring Noah to our organisation,” Front Row Motorsports owner Bob Jenkins said in a statement. “He has just the right amount of experience in the NASCAR Cup Series to breakout and become a winner for years to come. This season, Noah has started to get the finishes, and race consistently up front, which was expected from him.”
Image: James Gilbert/Getty Images
