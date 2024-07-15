Motorsport

Kazakhstan's MotoGP race cancelled, Misano gets two rounds

15 July 2024 - 13:26 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
MotoGP cancelled a scheduled race in Kazakhstan on Monday and replaced it with an Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix at Italy's Misano circuit on September 20-22.
MotoGP cancelled a scheduled race in Kazakhstan on Monday and replaced it with an Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix at Italy's Misano circuit on September 20-22.
Image: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

MotoGP cancelled a scheduled race in Kazakhstan on Monday and replaced it with an Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix at Italy's Misano circuit on September 20-22.

MotoGP promoter Dorna said the inaugural race at Almaty's Sokol circuit could not be held due to “operational and logistical issues arising from the earlier flooding across the region”.

The race had already been postponed and rescheduled to take the place of India, whose round at Noida was cancelled in May for operational reasons.

Kazakhstan's emergencies ministry said in April flooding had led to the evacuation of almost 117,000 people.

Misano's Marco Simoncelli circuit is also due to host the San Marino Grand Prix on September 6-8, meaning it will now have two races in a row before Indonesia kicks off the sport's Asian leg later that month.

The season ends in Valencia, Spain, on November 17.

MORE:

Ryan Blaney clinches second win of 2024 at Pocono

Ryan Blaney and his Team Penske Racing crew stuck to their game plan on Sunday.
Motoring
1 day ago

Ralf Schumacher comes out as gay in social media post

Former Formula One driver Ralf Schumacher, younger brother of seven times world champion and Ferrari great Michael, announced on Sunday he was in a ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Bagnaia wins German GP after Martin crash, Marquez brothers on podium

Ducati's reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia won the German Grand Prix at the Sachsenring on Sunday ahead of Marc Marquez after title rival ...
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Haas F1 will continue to use Ferrari engines until 2028 Motorsport
  2. New Audi A5 revealed with fresh styling and engine tech New Models
  3. New Citroën C3 Aircross launched in Mzansi with R105,000 price cut New Models
  4. The most stolen car accessories and how to protect yours Features
  5. Hyundai South Africa to launch budget priced Exter SUV New Models

Latest Videos

The A Listers explainer: Queen Modjaji
African couture on the red carpet for the premiere of Queen Modjadji