Gardner replaces injured Crutchlow for British MotoGP

16 July 2024 - 08:03 By Reuters
Image: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Australian Remy Gardner will replace injured MotoGP wild card Cal Crutchlow at the Briton's home grand prix next month, Yamaha said on Monday.

Gardner, 26-year-old son of 1987 world champion Wayne, was also a stand-in for Yamaha's injured Spaniard Alex Rins in Germany on July 7.

Crutchlow, who retired from full-time racing at the end of the 2020 season, would have been the only British rider in the top category at Silverstone but was forced to withdraw due to a hand injury.

"I had surgery on my hand two months ago, and the recovery has not gone as expected at all, leading to a further surgery and complications," said the 38-year-old team test rider.

"It is important to let my hand heal fully before trying to ride the MotoGP bike."

Rins is expected to have made a full recovery by the time of the race at Silverstone.

