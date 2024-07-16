Australian Remy Gardner will replace injured MotoGP wild card Cal Crutchlow at the Briton's home grand prix next month, Yamaha said on Monday.
Gardner, 26-year-old son of 1987 world champion Wayne, was also a stand-in for Yamaha's injured Spaniard Alex Rins in Germany on July 7.
Crutchlow, who retired from full-time racing at the end of the 2020 season, would have been the only British rider in the top category at Silverstone but was forced to withdraw due to a hand injury.
"I had surgery on my hand two months ago, and the recovery has not gone as expected at all, leading to a further surgery and complications," said the 38-year-old team test rider.
"It is important to let my hand heal fully before trying to ride the MotoGP bike."
Rins is expected to have made a full recovery by the time of the race at Silverstone.
Gardner replaces injured Crutchlow for British MotoGP
Image: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images
