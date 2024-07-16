Motorsport

Haas F1 will continue to use Ferrari engines until 2028

16 July 2024 - 15:25 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Haas have used Ferrari engines since they came into the sport in 2016 in close collaboration with the Italian constructor.
Haas have used Ferrari engines since they came into the sport in 2016 in close collaboration with the Italian constructor.
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Haas will continue to use Ferrari engines until the end of the 2028 Formula One season, the American-owned team said on Tuesday.

The team recently announced the signing of Ferrari reserve Oliver Bearman as one of their drivers for 2025.

Haas have used Ferrari engines since they came into the sport in 2016 in close collaboration with the Italian constructor.

Formula One is entering a new era in 2026 with changed power unit regulations and the extended agreement provides long-term stability.

Haas are seventh in the constructors' standings ahead of this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix, round 13 of the 24-race season.

READ MORE:

Ralf Schumacher comes out as gay in social media post

Former Formula One driver Ralf Schumacher, younger brother of seven times world champion and Ferrari great Michael, announced on Sunday he was in a ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Formula One calendar to again feature six sprint races in 2025

Formula One will again have six sprint race weekends next season with Belgium instead of Austria the only change from the 2024 calendar.
Motoring
5 days ago

Former Haas boss Steiner casts doubt on Magnussen's future

Guenther Steiner revived Kevin Magnussen's Formula One career two years ago but the former Haas team boss now feels his favourite Dane may be ripe ...
Motoring
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Haas F1 will continue to use Ferrari engines until 2028 Motorsport
  2. New Audi A5 revealed with fresh styling and engine tech New Models
  3. New Citroën C3 Aircross launched in Mzansi with R105,000 price cut New Models
  4. The most stolen car accessories and how to protect yours Features
  5. Hyundai South Africa to launch budget priced Exter SUV New Models

Latest Videos

The A Listers explainer: Queen Modjaji
African couture on the red carpet for the premiere of Queen Modjadji