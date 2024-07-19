Motorsport

Gasly wants Ferrari’s Sainz to join him at Alpine

19 July 2024 - 09:30 By Reuters
Spaniard Carlos Sainz is leaving Ferrari at the end of the season to make way for seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton and has been assessing his options for months as the key to the driver market.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Pierre Gasly has been trying to convince Carlos Sainz to join him at Renault-owned Alpine but the Frenchman said on Thursday he was waiting for a decision like everyone else in Formula One.

"I think Alpine, the team has good options on the table," Gasly told reporters at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

"At the end of the day, it's not up to me. I welcome the fastest guy out there. We all know who it is. But then, yeah, I mean, at the moment, we've got to wait. But yeah, the team has three good options."

Asked if he had spoken to Sainz, Gasly replied: "I did my fair share of the job, but ultimately I believe in the projects we're building with Alpine and I always back the team up. Now it's up to him to make his own decision."

Alpine, who won titles as Benetton and then Renault, have a vacancy to fill after announcing Frenchman Esteban Ocon was leaving at the end of the year.

Magnussen to leave Haas F1 team at end of season

Danish driver Kevin Magnussen said he still hoped to race in Formula One next season after Haas announced on Thursday his departure from the US-owned ...
Motoring
1 day ago

They already have Jack Doohan, son of MotoGP great Mick, as reserve who could also be promoted while Mick Schumacher is in their world endurance squad and looking for a return.

Sauber and Williams are also interested in Sainz, though the latter's enthusiasm may have waned given the Spaniard's apparent reluctance to sign for the longer-term at a team currently ninth of 10.

Sauber, who will become Audi in 2026, are last while Alpine are eighth.

Sainz jokingly told reporters he was closer to a decision but had been busy watching Spain win the European Championship soccer tournament.

More seriously, he doubted his decision would affect those also waiting to decide their futures and eager to see where he goes.

"It's only the timing that I'm changing, I'm not changing probably the outcome of anyone as probably all teams by now have their priorities and their decisions depending on each scenario," he said.

Mercedes aiming for a hat-trick at hot Hungaroring this weekend

Mercedes will chase a hat-trick in the heat of the Hungaroring on Sunday as Lewis Hamilton returns to a track where he has won a record eight times ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Haas F1 will continue to use Ferrari engines until 2028

Haas will continue to use Ferrari engines until the end of the 2028 Formula One season, the American-owned team said on Tuesday.
Motoring
2 days ago

WATCH | Mika Häkkinen takes McLaren Solus GT up Goodwood hill

The custom-made car is finished in the colours of the Finn’s MP4/13 Formula One vehicle of 1998 and owned by a McLaren and Häkkinen fanatic
Lifestyle
3 days ago

Ralf Schumacher comes out as gay in social media post

Former Formula One driver Ralf Schumacher, younger brother of seven times world champion and Ferrari great Michael, announced on Sunday he was in a ...
Motoring
4 days ago

Formula One calendar to again feature six sprint races in 2025

Formula One will again have six sprint race weekends next season with Belgium instead of Austria the only change from the 2024 calendar.
Motoring
1 week ago
