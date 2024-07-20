Motorsport

Norris leads McLaren one-two in final Hungarian GP practice

20 July 2024 - 13:52 By Reuters
The Briton lapped the Hungaroring with a best time of 1:16.098 on new soft tyres with Australian Piastri a mere 0.044 slower.
Image: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Lando Norris led Oscar Piastri in a McLaren one-two at the top of the time sheets in the final Hungarian Grand Prix practice on Saturday.

The Briton lapped the Hungaroring with a best time of 1:16.098 on new soft tyres with Australian Piastri a mere 0.044 slower.

Red Bull's triple world champion Max Verstappen was third fastest, 0.281 off the pace, with George Russell fourth for Mercedes on a cooler afternoon than Friday's scorching temperatures.

Verstappen leads Norris by 84 points in the Formula One championship after 12 of 24 races and is going for his third successive Hungarian victory.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz was fifth fastest while team mate Charles Leclerc, who crashed on Friday, was only 11th.

Australian Daniel Ricciardo was the sixth quickest for RB, ahead of Williams's Alex Albon, Haas's Nico Hulkenberg, RB's Yuki Tsunoda and Mercedes's seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton completing the top 10.

Qualifying was following later at the Hungaroring.

