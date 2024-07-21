Toyota's Kalle Rovanpera went back to his roots to become the first winner of Rally Latvia on Sunday on the event's world championship debut.
The 23-year-old Finn, who was rallying competitively in Latvia at the age of 12, led from the start in Riga and dominated on the Baltic country's fast gravel roads to win the season's eighth round.
The double world champion beat French teammate and eight-time title-holder Sebastien Ogier by 39.2 seconds. Both are competing this season only part-time.
Estonian Ott Tanak, who was world champion in 2019, finished third for Hyundai and a further 25.3 seconds adrift after overtaking local hero Martins Sesks on the final stage.
Sesks, in only his second WRC rally, dropped to seventh after his M-Sport Ford Puma developed a transmission problem.
“It's been a great weekend,” said Rovanpera. “It's cool to have the first win here. Latvia is an important place for me.”
Belgian Thierry Neuville finished eighth and retained the overall championship lead for Hyundai, eight points clear of Tanak who moved five ahead of Toyota's Elfyn Evans.
The next round is in Finland from August 1-4.
Rovanpera goes back to his roots with victory in Latvia
Image: Massimo Bettiol/Getty Images
Toyota's Kalle Rovanpera went back to his roots to become the first winner of Rally Latvia on Sunday on the event's world championship debut.
The 23-year-old Finn, who was rallying competitively in Latvia at the age of 12, led from the start in Riga and dominated on the Baltic country's fast gravel roads to win the season's eighth round.
The double world champion beat French teammate and eight-time title-holder Sebastien Ogier by 39.2 seconds. Both are competing this season only part-time.
Estonian Ott Tanak, who was world champion in 2019, finished third for Hyundai and a further 25.3 seconds adrift after overtaking local hero Martins Sesks on the final stage.
Sesks, in only his second WRC rally, dropped to seventh after his M-Sport Ford Puma developed a transmission problem.
“It's been a great weekend,” said Rovanpera. “It's cool to have the first win here. Latvia is an important place for me.”
Belgian Thierry Neuville finished eighth and retained the overall championship lead for Hyundai, eight points clear of Tanak who moved five ahead of Toyota's Elfyn Evans.
The next round is in Finland from August 1-4.
READ MORE
Piastri wins Hungarian GP amid team orders row
Russell planning to ace road ahead with help from Djokovic
Verstappen says he raced with blurred vision in 2021
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos