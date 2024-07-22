Porsche's Pascal Wehrlein clinched the electric Formula E championship at the final round of the season in London on Sunday as the hopes of Jaguar duo Mitch Evans and Nick Cassidy were dashed.
The German former Formula One driver had started the day three points clear of Evans and seven ahead of Cassidy, but the New Zealanders failed to make up the ground in the season 10 finale.
Wehrlein finished second to Nissan's race winner Oliver Rowland at London's ExCel with Evans taking third and Cassidy retiring with a puncture.
Jaguar won the teams' title, their first, while Porsche took the inaugural manufacturers' championship.
Porsche’s Wehrlein takes Formula E title in London
Image: Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images
