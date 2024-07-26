Motorsport

Alpine F1 principal Bruno Famin to leave team at end of August

26 July 2024 - 18:31 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Renault-owned Alpine Formula One team are set for their fifth boss in four years after announcing the departure in August of principal Bruno Famin.
The Renault-owned Alpine Formula One team are set for their fifth boss in four years after announcing the departure in August of principal Bruno Famin.
Image: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

The Renault-owned Alpine Formula One team are set for their fifth boss in four years after announcing the departure in August of principal Bruno Famin.

The team confirmed at the Belgian Grand Prix on Friday that the Frenchman would leave the role by the end of next month with a replacement named in due course.

Famin, who will be in charge of all other Renault Group motorsport activities at the Viry-Chatillon factory, took over a year ago as replacement for Otmar Szafnauer.

American Szafnauer took over from Laurent Rossi in February 2022, with the latter appointed in January 2021 after the departure of Cyril Abiteboul.

The turmoil at the Enstone-based team compares to the stability at champions Red Bull, who have been run by Christian Horner since January 2005, and Mercedes who have had Toto Wolff in charge for more than a decade.

Media reports tipped Briton Oliver Oakes, founder of the Hitech GP teams that compete in Formula Two and Three, as a possible replacement for Famin.

Formula One starts an August break after this weekend's race at Spa-Francorchamps with the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort next up on August 25.

Alpine, a team that won titles as Benetton and Renault in the 1990s and 2000s, have struggled this season with only nine points from 13 races.

They are eighth overall after finishing sixth in 2023 and fourth in 2022.

Renault are known to be assessing their future as an engine manufacturer, with a new era starting in 2026 and requiring hefty investment, and have been linked to a Mercedes supply.

The return of former Benetton and Renault F1 boss Flavio Briatore as executive adviser to Renault CEO Luca de Meo was announced last month.

READ MORE

Verstappen quickest in first Belgian Grand Prix practice, but will suffer engine penalty

Red Bull's Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen was fastest in first practice for the Belgian Grand Prix on Friday ahead of McLaren's Oscar ...
Motoring
4 hours ago

Norris regrets overshadowing Piastri’s maiden F1 victory

'The fact that I clouded over Oscar's first race win in Formula One is something I've not felt proud about.'
Motoring
10 hours ago

Verstappen says he won’t dial down racy language to please critics

A frustrated Max Verstappen turned the air blue on the radio to the Red Bull pit wall during the Hungarian Grand Prix last weekend.
Motoring
11 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Norris leads McLaren one-two in second Belgian GP practice Motorsport
  2. Land Rover Discovery gets 35th anniversary model and more diesel power New Models
  3. Alpine F1 principal Bruno Famin to leave team at end of August Motorsport
  4. Isuzu unveils new limited-edition D-Max 45 double cab New Models
  5. New VW Touareg arrives in Mzansi: this is how much it will set you back New Models

Latest Videos

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Hendrick Mokganyetsi expects more than four medals from ...
Playstation, cellphones and marijuana found at Johannesburg Correctional Center