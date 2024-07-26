"The fact that two people who were closely involved in signing me are no longer there is maybe a bit sad. But I am more interested about the project, joining Formula One with Audi and making it a successful story."
Hulkenberg, who turns 37 next month, met with reporters at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, where he is preparing for Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix.
He said he was informed about the team's change in direction by Audi CEO Gernot Dollner.
"That's the group's decision, that they want to change moving forward. I think big projects like this, you have obviously in the management people who are big pillars of such projects," Hulkenberg said.
"But they never only rely on one or two persons. In F1, everyone is kind of changeable.
"In terms of Mattia, I know him from the past from the paddock, but I've never worked with him. That will change in a few months."
Hulkenberg calls Audi shakeup ‘a bit of a shock’
Image: Jayce Illman/Getty Images
Driver Nico Hulkenberg said he initially felt "a bit of a shock" after Audi's management shakeup earlier this week.
Former Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto was named to lead Audi's Formula One project on Tuesday after the team parted ways with Andreas Seidl and Oliver Hoffman.
Binotto is the new chief operating officer and chief technical officer for Sauber Motorsport, whose F1 entry will become the Audi team in 2026.
Hulkenberg, driving for Haas, will join the team for its final season as Sauber in 2025 before becoming Audi's first confirmed pilot in 2026.
"That was obviously a bit of a wave, a bit of a shock," Hulkenberg said of the management changes. "But it's back to business. I look forward to join their project and make it a successful story with Audi.
Mattia Binotto to lead Audi F1 team as Seidl and Hoffmann depart
"The fact that two people who were closely involved in signing me are no longer there is maybe a bit sad. But I am more interested about the project, joining Formula One with Audi and making it a successful story."
Hulkenberg, who turns 37 next month, met with reporters at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, where he is preparing for Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix.
He said he was informed about the team's change in direction by Audi CEO Gernot Dollner.
"That's the group's decision, that they want to change moving forward. I think big projects like this, you have obviously in the management people who are big pillars of such projects," Hulkenberg said.
"But they never only rely on one or two persons. In F1, everyone is kind of changeable.
"In terms of Mattia, I know him from the past from the paddock, but I've never worked with him. That will change in a few months."
READ MORE:
Sainz still weighing up his future but will remain in F1
Ocon to race for Haas from 2025
Verstappen looks to break three-race winless streak in Belgium
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos