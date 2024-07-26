Motorsport

Verstappen quickest in first Belgian Grand Prix practice, but will suffer engine penalty

26 July 2024 - 15:18 By Reuters
Verstappen posted a fastest time of 1:43.372 after changing from hard to soft tyres, 0.531 seconds ahead of Piastri who won his first Grand Prix in Hungary last weekend.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Red Bull's Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen was fastest in first practice for the Belgian Grand Prix on Friday ahead of McLaren's Oscar Piastri, but will face a 10-place grid penalty, after taking on a fifth engine.

Red Bull decided to take the punishment at Spa where overtaking is easier than other circuits, and where the three-time champion won from 14th on the grid two years ago. RB's Yuki Tsunoda will start at the back of the grid after his engine penalty.

Williams' Alexander Albon was third fastest, 0.727 behind Verstappen, and ahead of the Mercedes pair George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, with both drivers complaining over team radio about problems with the car set-up.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was sixth, with Verstappen's Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez in seventh, 0.957 seconds slower than his colleague.

Lando Norris, who completed a McLaren one-two in Hungary and is second in the drivers' championship, was eighth fastest, ahead of Ferrari's Carlos Sainz in ninth and Aston Martin's Lance Stroll in 10th.

Esteban Ocon, who will drive for Haas next season, had significant issues with his Alpine car, where a suspected water leak saw him complete just one lap before abandoning practice.

