Verstappen fastest, but Leclerc takes pole position for Belgian GP

27 July 2024 - 17:21 By Reuters
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc (pictured) took pole position for the Belgian Grand Prix on Saturday, where Red Bull's Formula One champion Max Verstappen posted the fastest time but is on a 10-place grid penalty for taking on a fifth engine.
Image: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc took pole position for the Belgian Grand Prix on Saturday, where Red Bull's Formula One champion Max Verstappen posted the fastest time but is on a 10-place grid penalty for taking on a fifth engine.

Red Bull's Sergio Perez will be alongside Leclerc on the front row, with Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes third on the grid and McLaren's Lando Norris making up the second row.

Alpine F1 principal Bruno Famin to leave team at end of August

The Renault-owned Alpine Formula One team are set for their fifth boss in four years after announcing the departure in August of principal Bruno ...
23 hours ago

Norris regrets overshadowing Piastri’s maiden F1 victory

'The fact that I clouded over Oscar's first race win in Formula One is something I've not felt proud about.'
1 day ago

Verstappen says he won’t dial down racy language to please critics

A frustrated Max Verstappen turned the air blue on the radio to the Red Bull pit wall during the Hungarian Grand Prix last weekend.
1 day ago
