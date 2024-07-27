Ferrari's Charles Leclerc took pole position for the Belgian Grand Prix on Saturday, where Red Bull's Formula One champion Max Verstappen posted the fastest time but is on a 10-place grid penalty for taking on a fifth engine.
Red Bull's Sergio Perez will be alongside Leclerc on the front row, with Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes third on the grid and McLaren's Lando Norris making up the second row.
Verstappen fastest, but Leclerc takes pole position for Belgian GP
Image: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
