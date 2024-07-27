Motorsport

Verstappen fastest in rain-hit final Belgian GP practice

27 July 2024 - 14:00 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Verstappen was out early and posted a time of 2:01.565, almost 20 seconds slower than the fastest time by Lando Norris on Friday, but nobody could improve upon the Dutchman's time in the poor conditions.
Verstappen was out early and posted a time of 2:01.565, almost 20 seconds slower than the fastest time by Lando Norris on Friday, but nobody could improve upon the Dutchman's time in the poor conditions.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Aston Martin's Lance Stroll crashed in a rain-hit final Belgian Grand Prix practice on Saturday, as Red Bull's Formula One leader Max Verstappen posted the fastest time.

After Friday's two practice sessions went off in dry conditions, the rain fell at Spa giving the drivers and their teams little chance to prepare for qualifying later on Saturday.

Stroll aquaplaned after the Raidillon corner and spun off hitting the barriers, breaking the left-front suspension of his Aston Martin, and the red flag came out after only 12 minutes of the session.

“Lance had an incident in the rain in FP3. He got out of the car unaided and has been taken by the medical car to the medical centre for routine precautionary checks,” Aston Martin said.

Verstappen was out early and posted a time of 2:01.565, almost 20 seconds slower than the fastest time by Lando Norris on Friday, but nobody could improve on the Dutchman's time in the poor conditions.

Three drivers, Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, George Russell of Mercedes and Haas' Kevin Magnussen, had not even made it onto the track before the red flag was waved after Stroll's crash.

The green flag did come out briefly, but nobody ventured out of the garages, and the red flag again put an end to anyone's chances of some final work before qualifying as the rain continued, leaving plenty of water on the track.

The session did resume for the final two minutes of the session, to allow drivers to practise their starts, and they will now hope conditions improve before qualifying starts.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri, winner of his first F1 GP at Hungary last weekend, had the second fastest time, 1.433 seconds down on Verstappen, with Alpine's Pierre Gasly third and Piastri's teammate Norris fourth.

Norris is second in the drivers' championship, 76 points behind Verstappen, and his performance on Friday showed he will be a threat to the leader this weekend, who will face a 10-place grid penalty after Red Bull took on a fifth engine.

Esteban Ocon of Alpine was fifth fastest, ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, with Stroll in seventh.

“Lance is back in the team's hospitality and is OK. The team will now work on repairing the damage to his AMR24 ahead of qualifying,” Aston Martin said.

Sauber's Valtteri Botas was eighth fastest, with Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton ninth and Red Bull's Sergio Perez 10th, 5.538 seconds down on his teammate.

READ MORE

Norris leads McLaren one-two in second Belgian GP practice

Lando Norris was fastest in Friday's practice at the Belgian Grand Prix ahead of his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri, with Red Bull's Formula One ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Alpine F1 principal Bruno Famin to leave team at end of August

The Renault-owned Alpine Formula One team are set for their fifth boss in four years after announcing the departure in August of principal Bruno ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Norris regrets overshadowing Piastri’s maiden F1 victory

'The fact that I clouded over Oscar's first race win in Formula One is something I've not felt proud about.'
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Verstappen fastest but Leclerc takes pole position for Belgian Grand Prix Motorsport
  2. Land Rover Discovery gets 35th anniversary model and more diesel power New Models
  3. Isuzu unveils new limited-edition D-Max 45 double cab New Models
  4. New VW Touareg arrives in Mzansi: this is how much it will set you back New Models
  5. Verstappen fastest in rain-hit final Belgian GP practice Motorsport

Latest Videos

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Hendrick Mokganyetsi expects more than four medals from ...
Playstation, cellphones and marijuana found at Johannesburg Correctional Center