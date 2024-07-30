Motorsport

Sainz moving from Ferrari to Williams in 2025

30 July 2024 - 07:38 By Reuters
Carlos Sainz's decision makes it more likely Italian rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli will join Mercedes as Lewis Hamilton's replacement since they can no longer place him at Williams to learn the ropes, as they did with George Russell.
Image: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz will race for Williams next season after signing a multi-year deal, the Formula One team said on Monday in a major coup for a team ninth in the championship.

The Spaniard, who will be teammate to Alex Albon in place of US racer Logan Sargeant, is leaving Ferrari at the end of the year to make way for Mercedes' seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Former champions Williams said the 29-year-old winner of three races had signed a two-year agreement with options to extend.

"It is no secret this year’s driver market has been exceptionally complex for different  reasons and that it has taken me time to announce my decision," Sainz said.

"However, I am fully confident Williams is the right place for me to continue my F1 journey and I am extremely proud of joining such a historic and successful team.

"The ultimate goal of bringing Williams back to where it belongs, at the front of the grid, is a challenge I embrace with excitement and positivity."

Sainz, who had also been of interest to Sauber/Audi and Renault-owned Alpine, said he was convinced Williams had "all the right ingredients to make history again".

Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur, previously principal of Sauber and Renault before the French team rebranded as Alpine, said Sainz had made a good choice.

"I am pleased Carlos will be joining Williams Racing from next season," he said.

"It's a team with a great history and legacy, founded by an enlightened man with an ambitious vision, so I know Carlos will feel at home there.

"I have great respect for (Williams principal) James (Vowles) and I am sure Carlos will make a valuable contribution to the team."

Alpine are considering switching in 2026 to the same Mercedes engines used by Williams while Sauber recently replaced principal Andreas Seidl with former Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto.

Sainz's decision makes it more likely  Italian rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli will join Mercedes as Hamilton's replacement since they can no longer place him at Williams to learn the ropes, as they did with George Russell.

Vowles previously worked at Mercedes under principal Toto Wolff, who is close to Vasseur despite their track rivalry.

"Carlos joining Williams is a strong statement of intent from both parties," Vowles said, describing the Spaniard as a perfect fit.

"Carlos has demonstrated time and again that he is one of the most talented drivers on the grid, with race-winning pedigree, and this underlines the upward trajectory we are on," he said.

"People should be in no doubt about our ambition and momentum as we continue our journey back to competitiveness. We are here, we are serious and with Dorilton’s backing we are investing in what it takes to return to the front of the grid."

Williams were dominant in the 1980s and 1990s but have not won a world championship since Canadian Jacques Villeneuve in 1997.

Sainz had been seen as the key to the driver market and now that the Spaniard has decided his future, the other seat announcements can follow.

