Motorsport

Indian MotoGP to continue for next three seasons

31 July 2024 - 13:52 By Reuters
The Indian GP debut in 2023 was shortened by three laps after MotoGP riders asked for race distances to be adjusted due to the hot and humid conditions in September. This year's event was cancelled because of operational considerations.
Image: Prakash Singh/Getty Images

MotoGP's Indian Grand Prix will return to the Buddh International Circuit for the next three seasons after a new agreement was signed with the government of the Uttar Pradesh region, series organisers said on Wednesday.

“India is an essential market for MotoGP, with a healthy, established audience for racing and one we know we can increase exponentially,” Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of MotoGP promoter Dorna, said.

“There are also hundreds of millions of two-wheeled vehicles used across the country every day, making it vital for our manufacturers and for the sport, thanks to MotoGP's position as the pinnacle of two wheels.”

The inaugural Grand Prix at Buddh attracted more than 100,000 fans and next year's event is expected to take place in March when weather conditions will be more suitable.

