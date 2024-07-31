Red Bull won't make any driver changes during the Formula One summer break, according to multiple reports.
Daniel Ricciardo will remain behind the wheel with Visa Cash App RB for the remainder of the 2024 season, while Sergio Perez will stay on at Red Bull Racing.
The company's top brass, including team principal Christian Horner and motorsport adviser Helmet Marko, reportedly met on Monday at the factory in Milton Keynes, England, to discuss the future for the two F1 drivers.
Ricciardo, 35, ranks 13th in the F1 driver's standings after 14 races, including three top 10 finishes.
Perez, 34, ranks seventh after 14 starts, including 11 finishes in the top 10 and six in the top five.
There had been speculation that Ricciardo's fellow RB driver Yuki Tsunoda was being considered for promotion to the Red Bull team.
Red Bull look set to stick with Ricciardo and Perez
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images
