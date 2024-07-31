Motorsport

Red Bull look set to stick with Ricciardo and Perez

31 July 2024 - 09:09 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Daniel Ricciardo (left) will remain behind the wheel with Visa Cash App RB through the remainder of the 2024 season, while Sergio Perez will stay on at Red Bull Racing.
Daniel Ricciardo (left) will remain behind the wheel with Visa Cash App RB through the remainder of the 2024 season, while Sergio Perez will stay on at Red Bull Racing.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Red Bull won't make any driver changes during the Formula One summer break, according to multiple reports.

Daniel Ricciardo will remain behind the wheel with Visa Cash App RB for the remainder of the 2024 season, while Sergio Perez will stay on at Red Bull Racing.

The company's top brass, including team principal Christian Horner and motorsport adviser Helmet Marko, reportedly met on Monday at the factory in Milton Keynes, England, to discuss the future for the two F1 drivers.

Ricciardo, 35, ranks 13th in the F1 driver's standings after 14 races, including three top 10 finishes.

Perez, 34, ranks seventh after 14 starts, including 11 finishes in the top 10 and six in the top five.

There had been speculation that Ricciardo's fellow RB driver Yuki Tsunoda was being considered for promotion to the Red Bull team.

MORE:

Vowles surprised Red Bull and Mercedes did not chase Sainz

Williams boss James Vowles said he was surprised that top Formula One teams Red Bull and Mercedes had not signed Carlos Sainz before he sealed a deal ...
Motoring
19 hours ago

Sainz moving from Ferrari to Williams in 2025

Former champions Williams said the 29-year-old winner of three races had signed a two-year agreement with options to extend.
Motoring
1 day ago

Hamilton declared Belgian GP winner after Russell disqualified

Mercedes driver George Russell has been disqualified and lost his Belgium Grand Prix win on Sunday after his car was found to be underweight, and ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. The new Thule Outset is a practical but pricey tow bar tent news
  2. Your ultimate guide to South Africa's EV offerings Features
  3. New 783kW Corvette ZR1 is the fastest, most potent Corvette ever New Models
  4. LONG-TERM UPDATE 4 | Our Audi Q3 gets its shoes dirty Reviews
  5. Indian MotoGP to continue for next three seasons Motorsport

Latest Videos

Zuma 'dangerous with extremist insticts' - Mbalula confirms former leader's ...
Fresh AF- African Spaces mixer