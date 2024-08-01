Motorsport

Rins extends Yamaha deal until 2026

01 August 2024 - 15:56 By Reuters
Spaniard Alex Rins will remain with the Yamaha MotoGP Team for the 2025 and 2026 seasons after signing a two-year contract extension, the Japanese manufacturer announced on Thursday.
Image: Getty Images

Rins, a six-times MotoGP race winner, joined Yamaha from LCR Honda for the 2024 season, and will continue to race alongside Fabio Quartararo, who also extended his contract until 2026 earlier this year.

"Alex is not only a very talented and fast rider, but he is also technically savvy, a hard worker, and a real team player," said Yamaha managing director Lin Jarvis.

"The collaboration between Alex and Fabio gives Yamaha the confidence that together they can strengthen the bike development project."

Rins, 28, recently underwent surgery on his wrist and ankle after a crash at the Dutch GP, but will return to action at the British GP this weekend.

