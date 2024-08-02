Team principal Andrea Stella is remaining with McLaren after signing a multi-year contract extension, the F1 team said Thursday.
Contract terms were not announced.
Stella, 53, joined McLaren in 2015 and worked his way up to team principal. He was promoted in 2022. Since then, McLaren drivers have two Grand Prix wins and 18 podiums to go with a sprint victory.
"It's a privilege to be part of the McLaren Formula 1 team, and I am honoured to continue in my role as team principal," Stella said.
"We've made great strides forward in the past year and a half, and we have a lot more work to do to consistently fight at the front of the grid, which poses an exciting challenge."
This season, drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have had 10 straight podium finishes, including a 1-2 result at the Hungarian Grand Prix on July 21.
As a result, McLaren is challenging Red Bull for the world championship, trailing by only 42 points.
Both drivers have signed contract extensions.
"His impact on McLaren F1 in his role as team principal has been profound, not only through our results on track and the trajectory of the team but also in his development of our culture and mindset," said McLaren CEO Zak Brown.
"With multi-year extensions agreed with Lando, Oscar and now Andrea, we can confidently continue on our quest to become world champions. We're all looking forward to the years to come under Andrea's leadership."
F1 racing resumes on August 25 with the Dutch Grand Prix.
Andrea Stella signs contract extension with McLaren
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images
