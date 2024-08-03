Motorsport

Tanak crashes out of Rally Finland, co-driver in hospital

03 August 2024 - 10:09 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Hyundai said the car left the road at speed in wet and slippery conditions, rolled and hit a tree. The crew were ruled out for the rest of the weekend.
Hyundai said the car left the road at speed in wet and slippery conditions, rolled and hit a tree. The crew were ruled out for the rest of the weekend.
Image: Massimo Bettiol/Getty Images

Hyundai's Ott Tanak crashed out of Rally Finland on Friday and the team said co-driver Martin Jarveoja would remain in hospital overnight for observation.

The Estonian pair extracted themselves from the car unassisted after going off the road on stage three. They received medical attention at the scene before Jarveoja was transferred to hospital.

Hyundai said the car left the road at speed in wet and slippery conditions, rolled and hit a tree. The crew were ruled out for the rest of the weekend.

Tanak started the event in second place in the championship, eight points behind Belgian teammate Thierry Neuville. Finland is the ninth round of the season.

At the end of the first stage, Finland's Kalle Rovanpera was leading Elfyn Evans by eight seconds, with Sebastien Ogier 0.6 seconds behind Evans, all driving Toyotas.

READ MORE

Andrea Stella signs contract extension with McLaren

Contract terms were not announced.
Motoring
1 day ago

Rins extends Yamaha deal until 2026

Spaniard Alex Rins will remain with the Yamaha MotoGP Team for the 2025 and 2026 seasons after signing a two-year contract extension, the Japanese ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Red Bull's Jonathan Wheatley to lead Audi F1 team

Red Bull's long-serving sporting director Jonathan Wheatley will leave the Formula One champions at the end of the year to take up a new job as ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Tanak crashes out of Rally Finland, co-driver in hospital Motorsport
  2. Global NCAP crash test report is misleading, says Suzuki news
  3. Several injured after explosion at Nürburgring paddock news
  4. Amphibious vehicles cause a splash through Amsterdam's canals news
  5. Creative Rides gearing up to auction 160 classics at Montecasino news

Latest Videos

‘I hope someone can challenge Sundowns,’ says ex-Bafana midfielder Mpho Makola
Zuma 'dangerous with extremist insticts' - Mbalula confirms former leader's ...