Goodwood Revival to feature historic line-up of motorsport legends

The 2024 Goodwood Revival has announced the roster of drivers and riders who will participate in this year's event. Taking place from September 6 to 8, the line-up includes notable figures from various motorsport disciplines, highlighting the event's commitment to showcasing diverse talent.
A significant aspect of this year's Revival is its focus on sustainability. For the first time, all participants will compete using alternative fuels, marking the event as the world’s first historic motorsport event to do so.
Among the participants are two Formula One World Champions: Sir Jackie Stewart (1969, 1971, 1973) and Jacques Villeneuve (1997). Other former Formula One drivers taking to the grid include David Brabham, Derek Bell, Jochen Mass, Karun Chandhok, Max Chilton and two-time Formula E Champion Jean-Éric Vergne.
The event will also feature prominent motorcycle racers from the British Superbike Championship, Isle of Man TT, MotoGP, and World Superbike Championship. Riders such as Bradley Smith, Carlos Checa (making his Goodwood debut), Jeremy McWilliams, Leon Haslam, Tommy Bridewell and Tommy Hill are set to participate. Additionally, five Isle of Man TT winners, including 23-time winner John McGuinness MBE, will be competing.
In the endurance racing category, nine drivers with a combined 29 wins at the 24 Hours of Le Mans will be present. This group includes World Endurance Champion André Lotterer, Darren Turner, Emanuele Pirro, Rinaldo Capello, Marcel Fässler, Neel Jani, Romain Dumas and Tom Kristensen — a nine-time Le Mans winner.
The event will also see the participation of British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) and World Touring Car Championship (WTCC) drivers. BTCC champions Andrew Jordan, Colin Turkington, Gordon Shedden, Matt Neal and current leader Tom Ingram, as well as WTCC champions Andy Priaulx and Rob Huff are among the confirmed attendees.
Other notable participants include four-time IndyCar champion Dario Franchitti, 15-time World Champion Giacomo Agostini and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson.
The complete list of confirmed drivers and riders can be accessed online with the full entry list expected to be released in the coming weeks.
