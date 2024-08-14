On August 11 the McMurtry Spéirling, a British-engineered electric fan car, set two records at the Laguna Seca Reverse Corkscrew Hillclimb, keeping its perfect competition record intact.
Max Chilton, a former F1 and IndyCar driver, drove the vehicle, which also holds the overall record at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. This event marked McMurtry’s debut in the US, where the company showcased prototypes for prospective customers to test drive during car week.
The first record was set on the longer course, with Chilton and the Spéirling completing the run in 28.6 seconds, surpassing the previous record of 34.69 seconds held by a 1976 Lotus Type 77 Formula One car. This time was achieved using the car’s fan-based downforce system and its 745kW electric powertrain.
The Spéirling also established a new record on the shorter course, introduced for 2024, clocking in at 21.958 seconds during the top three shoot-out. The second-fastest time was 29.004 seconds by a 1967 Ford Falcon race car, followed by a 2022 Ferrari SF90 with a time of 29.822 seconds.
“The Corkscrew is one of the most famous corner’s in the world,” said Chilton.
“Normally it’s a blind approach on entry, so in the reverse hillclimb it’s unsighted on the exit. You have to shoot up the 18m elevation change and hope you’ve picked the right line as you launch over the top. Luckily I had downforce to help keep me stuck to the ground. It’s been special experience to compete in and set a record in the Laguna Seca Hillclimb.”
WATCH | McMurtry Spéirling beats Laguna hillclimb record by six seconds
On August 11 the McMurtry Spéirling, a British-engineered electric fan car, set two records at the Laguna Seca Reverse Corkscrew Hillclimb, keeping its perfect competition record intact.
Max Chilton, a former F1 and IndyCar driver, drove the vehicle, which also holds the overall record at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. This event marked McMurtry’s debut in the US, where the company showcased prototypes for prospective customers to test drive during car week.
The first record was set on the longer course, with Chilton and the Spéirling completing the run in 28.6 seconds, surpassing the previous record of 34.69 seconds held by a 1976 Lotus Type 77 Formula One car. This time was achieved using the car’s fan-based downforce system and its 745kW electric powertrain.
The Spéirling also established a new record on the shorter course, introduced for 2024, clocking in at 21.958 seconds during the top three shoot-out. The second-fastest time was 29.004 seconds by a 1967 Ford Falcon race car, followed by a 2022 Ferrari SF90 with a time of 29.822 seconds.
“The Corkscrew is one of the most famous corner’s in the world,” said Chilton.
“Normally it’s a blind approach on entry, so in the reverse hillclimb it’s unsighted on the exit. You have to shoot up the 18m elevation change and hope you’ve picked the right line as you launch over the top. Luckily I had downforce to help keep me stuck to the ground. It’s been special experience to compete in and set a record in the Laguna Seca Hillclimb.”
MORE:
WATCH | McMurtry Spéirling smashes Castle Combe lap record
WATCH | Ignition TV previews the Volkswagen ID.4
WATCH | Ignition TV drives the 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos