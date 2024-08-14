Motorsport

WATCH | McMurtry Spéirling beats Laguna hillclimb record by six seconds

14 August 2024 - 16:37 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

On August 11 the McMurtry Spéirling, a British-engineered electric fan car, set two records at the Laguna Seca Reverse Corkscrew Hillclimb, keeping its perfect competition record intact.

Max Chilton, a former F1 and IndyCar driver, drove the vehicle, which also holds the overall record at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. This event marked McMurtry’s debut in the US, where the company showcased prototypes for prospective customers to test drive during car week.

The first record was set on the longer course, with Chilton and the Spéirling completing the run in 28.6 seconds, surpassing the previous record of 34.69 seconds held by a 1976 Lotus Type 77 Formula One car. This time was achieved using the car’s fan-based downforce system and its 745kW electric powertrain.

The Spéirling also established a new record on the shorter course, introduced for 2024, clocking in at 21.958 seconds during the top three shoot-out. The second-fastest time was 29.004 seconds by a 1967 Ford Falcon race car, followed by a 2022 Ferrari SF90 with a time of 29.822 seconds.

“The Corkscrew is one of the most famous corner’s in the world,” said Chilton.

“Normally it’s a blind approach on entry, so in the reverse hillclimb it’s unsighted on the exit. You have to shoot up the 18m elevation change and hope you’ve picked the right line as you launch over the top. Luckily I had downforce to help keep me stuck to the ground. It’s been special experience to compete in and set a record in the Laguna Seca Hillclimb.”  

MORE:

WATCH | McMurtry Spéirling smashes Castle Combe lap record

On April 29 the McMurtry Spéirling Pure fan car set a new lap record at Castle Combe Circuit, completing the 2.977km course in 54.559 seconds.
Motoring
6 days ago

WATCH | Ignition TV previews the Volkswagen ID.4

Join Ignition TV presenter Ziphorah Masethe as she previews the electric Volkswagen ID.4.
Motoring
1 day ago

WATCH | Ignition TV drives the 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado

Join Ignition TV presenter Juliet McGuire as she samples the new Toyota Land Cruiser Prado in Mozambique.
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. REVIEW | Why the likable Opel Corsa is unfairly underrated Reviews
  2. New GWM P500 double-cab range local pricing and specs revealed New Models
  3. Swedish EV maker Polestar starts US production, avoiding heavy tariffs news
  4. WATCH | McMurtry Spéirling beats Laguna hillclimb record by six seconds Motorsport
  5. REVIEW | The outgoing Porsche Macan still delights Reviews

Latest Videos

Laguna Seca Reverse Corkscrew HILLCLIMB RECORD - McMurtry Spéirling Fan Car ...
Minister of Sport Gayton Mckenzie welcomes Tatjana Smith and promise more ...