Motorsport

Van der Linde brothers rule the Nürburgring with DTM victories

19 August 2024 - 10:44 By Motor News Reporter
Kelvin van der Linde took a win and a fourth place at the weekend to regain the DTM series lead.
Image: Supplied

SA brothers Kelvin and Sheldon van der Linde reigned supreme at the DTM (German Touring Car Masters) sports car championship in the Nürburgring at the weekend, taking a win apiece, with Kelvin regaining the series lead.

On Saturday, 28-year-old Kelvin claimed victory in his Audi R8 LMS GT3 from pole position. With rain falling, he pulled away from his rivals as he stormed to victory, also setting the fastest lap shortly before the end of the race. The podium was completed by Lamborghini’s Mirko Bortolotti and Maro Engel (Mercedes), with Sheldon 13th in the BMW M4 GT3.

On Sunday, 25-year-old Sheldon claimed a surprise victory with his first win of the 2024 DTM season. After starting ninth, the 2022 DTM champion made a superb start to get to the front of the one-hour race which he won from Engel and BMW’s Marco Wittmann. Kelvin was fourth after carving his way through the field following an early tangle with another car that dropped him to 12th, and leads the title chase on 140 points.

Sheldon is fourth in the driver’s championship on 100 points, and the two brothers will resume their DTM rivalry on September 7 and 8 at the Sachsenring.

