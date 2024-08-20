Motorsport

Reddick rockets to OT victory at Michigan after weather delays

20 August 2024 - 08:23 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Tyler Reddick capped a few tough emotional days with a strong performance in a Monday makeup.
Tyler Reddick capped a few tough emotional days with a strong performance in a Monday makeup.
Image: Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Tyler Reddick capped a few tough emotional days with a strong performance in a Monday makeup.

Reddick roared away from William Byron in the second overtime and broke Ford's stranglehold on Michigan International Raceway, winning the NASCAR Cup Series' postponed FireKeepers Casino 400 in Brooklyn, Michigan.

After Martin Truex Jnr brought out the sixth caution with six laps left, leader Reddick and the rest of the top 10 stayed out for the first of the two lap dashes.

Restarting on the top lane, Reddick and Byron were side-by-side when Ross Chastain, running 11th, spun on the backstretch to set up a second shootout. However, Byron led Reddick in the final scoring loop.

That made Reddick start the second OT below Byron. Reddick's No 45 23XI Racing Toyota got a great launch, pulled away from Byron and held off the No 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet by 0.168 seconds for his seventh career win.

The victory, Reddick's second this season, broke Ford's nine-race MIS winning streak, which dated to Kyle Larson's victory in a Chevrolet in 2017.

It was Toyota's first win at MIS since Matt Kenseth was victorious in 2015.

"Great teammate, fantastic push by Ty Gibbs. The Toyota family tries to take care of each other," Reddick said of his manufacturer mate after leading 16 laps in his first career Michigan win.

"But I can't help but sit here in Victory Lane and think of Scott Bloomquist. Huge mentor to me and an incredible role model and legend of dirt racing and motorsports."

A dirt racing superstar, Bloomquist, 60, was killed on Friday when his vintage airplane crashed near his home in Mooresburg, Tennessee.

"The past few days have been tough. This really helps. This win should go for him and his family and friends and all that meant a lot to him," Reddick said.

Byron said the final restart would stick with him.

"I'll relive that restart and what lane to choose," said Byron after his eighth top-five finish.

"Always as the leader you want to take the top, but I've (been) beat twice by the bottom. But he had a better car than us."

Gibbs, Kyle Busch and Michigan native Brad Keselowski completed the top five.

Ryan Blaney won Stage 1 at lap 45 on a drizzling Sunday afternoon. After a second rain delay, NASCAR could not get the 200-lap race restarted in the state's scenic Irish Hills and postponed the 24th event on the Cup schedule until Monday morning. The start of Sunday's race was delayed by more than two hours.

With 12 laps to go in Stage 2 after a round of pit stops on Monday, caution flew for three separate incidents on the track involving Joey Logano, AJ Allmendinger and Todd Gilliland.

Bigger trouble struck with four laps to go on the restart as a wreck ensued when Larson got loose by himself off turn 4 and started an eight car melee that involved playoff pursuers Bubba Wallace and Chris Buescher. Larson's No 5 Chevrolet came to rest with a buckled hood on the front stretch infield.

Under caution, Busch claimed Stage 2 for his first segment win and first for Richard Childress Racing so far.

On the race's fifth caution, Corey LaJoie tapped Noah Gragson's No 10 Ford, resulting in a spectacular crash down the backstretch for LaJoie. His No 7 Chevrolet slid sideways, became airborne, skidded on its roof for a good distance and violently tumbled on the grass below turn 3.

AJ Allmendinger making full-time return to Cup Series in 2025

AJ Allmendinger will return to full-time driving in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2025, Kaulig Racing announced on Thursday.
Motoring
4 days ago

NASCAR strips Austin Dillon of playoff eligibility over Richmond wrecks

Dillon, however, gets to keep the win at Richmond.
Motoring
5 days ago

Three for three: Big names clinging to NASCAR’s playoff bubble

Only three playoff spots are available with three races remaining in the regular season.
Motoring
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. REVIEW | Plush Mercedes-Benz GLS 450d is a fuel-sipping adventurer Reviews
  2. China-based EV makers hit with EU tariffs up to 36.3% news
  3. BMW recalls more than 720,000 cars over short circuit concern news
  4. Audi has updated the RS3 and it is headed for South Africa New Models
  5. EU slashes planned tariff on Tesla’s China-made EVs to 9% news

Latest Videos

More than 20,000 sign DA petition against Eskom's 36% electricity hike
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 20 August 2024