MotoGP's next two seasons will begin with the Thai Grand Prix at the Chang International Circuit in Buriram, organisers said on Wednesday.
The Thai Grand Prix began in 2018 and has always been held in October. It will kick off the 2025 season on March 2.
“Southeast Asia is one of our most important markets for the sport and for our factories and partners,” said Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of MotoGP promoter Dorna.
“Thailand plays a leading role in that, and the passion is clear to see in the huge crowds we enjoy at Buriram year on year. We know they will create an incredible atmosphere for the first event of the season.”
In the past two decades, Qatar has usually hosted the MotoGP season opener at the Lusail International Circuit.
Thai GP to kick off 2025 and 2026 MotoGP seasons
Image: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images
MotoGP's next two seasons will begin with the Thai Grand Prix at the Chang International Circuit in Buriram, organisers said on Wednesday.
The Thai Grand Prix began in 2018 and has always been held in October. It will kick off the 2025 season on March 2.
“Southeast Asia is one of our most important markets for the sport and for our factories and partners,” said Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of MotoGP promoter Dorna.
“Thailand plays a leading role in that, and the passion is clear to see in the huge crowds we enjoy at Buriram year on year. We know they will create an incredible atmosphere for the first event of the season.”
In the past two decades, Qatar has usually hosted the MotoGP season opener at the Lusail International Circuit.
MORE
Bagnaia keeps Martin at bay to win Austrian GP
Van der Linde brothers rule the Nürburgring with DTM victories
Verstappen looking for a home win to end losing streak
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos