Motorsport

Thai GP to kick off 2025 and 2026 MotoGP seasons

21 August 2024 - 12:17 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Thai Grand Prix began in 2018 and has always been held in October. It will kick off the 2025 season on March 2.
The Thai Grand Prix began in 2018 and has always been held in October. It will kick off the 2025 season on March 2.
Image: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

MotoGP's next two seasons will begin with the Thai Grand Prix at the Chang International Circuit in Buriram, organisers said on Wednesday.

The Thai Grand Prix began in 2018 and has always been held in October. It will kick off the 2025 season on March 2.

“Southeast Asia is one of our most important markets for the sport and for our factories and partners,” said Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of MotoGP promoter Dorna.

“Thailand plays a leading role in that, and the passion is clear to see in the huge crowds we enjoy at Buriram year on year. We know they will create an incredible atmosphere for the first event of the season.”

In the past two decades, Qatar has usually hosted the MotoGP season opener at the Lusail International Circuit.

MORE

Bagnaia keeps Martin at bay to win Austrian GP

Twice MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia won the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday to complete a weekend double and go five points clear at the top of the ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Van der Linde brothers rule the Nürburgring with DTM victories

Kelvin and Sheldon take a win apiece in Nürburgring double header
Motoring
2 days ago

Verstappen looking for a home win to end losing streak

Max Verstappen has won every Dutch Grand Prix from pole position since his home race returned to the Formula One calendar in 2021, but Red Bull's ...
Motoring
13 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ford Mustang 60th Anniversary package sees return of Brittany Blue New Models
  2. REVIEW | Kia Picanto is still a star but buyers can get more for their money Reviews
  3. FIRST DRIVE | Refreshed VW Polo Vivo plays it safe First Drives
  4. FIRST DRIVE | New GAC GS3 Emzoom plays to market's sweet spot First Drives
  5. Thai GP to kick off 2025 and 2026 MotoGP seasons Motorsport

Latest Videos

Highlights: Springboks v Australia in Perth
Big Spotify Backer, Now Backing Africa