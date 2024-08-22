Motorsport

Hamilton's long-time race engineer not following him to Ferrari

22 August 2024 - 07:59 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Bonnington (left) will continue working with Hamilton until the end of the season when the 39-year-old British driver moves to Maranello and his third team in Formula One after starting with McLaren in 2007.
Bonnington (left) will continue working with Hamilton until the end of the season when the 39-year-old British driver moves to Maranello and his third team in Formula One after starting with McLaren in 2007.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton's long-time race engineer Peter Bonnington, generally known as 'Bono', has been given a new job at Mercedes and will not follow the seven-time Formula One world champion to Ferrari next season.

A team spokesperson said on Wednesday the promotion, to head of race engineering, had been announced internally before the August break.

Bonnington will continue working with Hamilton until the end of the season when the 39-year-old British driver moves to Maranello and his third team in Formula One after starting with McLaren in 2007.

The pair have been together through Hamilton's 12 years at Mercedes and their radio exchanges, with the 'Hammer Time' call to go flat out, have become part of the language of the sport for a global television audience.

Mercedes have yet to announce Hamilton's replacement, though Andrea Kimi Antonelli is the strong favourite. The Italian turns 18 on Sunday and could take part in the following Friday practice at the Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

The Formula One season resumes this weekend with the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort, a home race for Red Bull's Max Verstappen. 

READ MORE

Verstappen looking for a home win to end losing streak

Max Verstappen has won every Dutch Grand Prix from pole position since his home race returned to the Formula One calendar in 2021, but Red Bull's ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Andrea Stella signs contract extension with McLaren

Contract terms were not announced.
Motoring
2 weeks ago

Suspended Red Bull employee loses appeal against F1 team boss Horner

An employee has lost her appeal against Red Bull Formula One team boss Christian Horner being cleared of accusations of inappropriate behaviour, the ...
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Goodwood Revival to commemorate 80th anniversary of D-Day landings news
  2. FIRST DRIVE | Refreshed VW Polo Vivo plays it safe First Drives
  3. Hamilton's long-time race engineer not following him to Ferrari Motorsport
  4. WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer's Guide Features
  5. Tesla issuing new recall for 9,100 Model X SUVs over trim issue news

Latest Videos

Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni's post Cabinet meeting briefing
Kenyan officers accused over suspected serial killer escape | REUTERS