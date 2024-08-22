New Toyota GR Supra GT4 EVO2 ready to tear-up the track

Toyota Gazoo Racing (TGR) announced this week the opening of orders for its new GR Supra GT4 EVO2: an upgraded racing car designed to enhance performance and reliability for teams competing in the hotly-contested GT4 race category.

This update is a result of extensive feedback from racing teams and drivers worldwide, with the vehicle set to debut at the beginning of the 2025 season.

Since its initial release in 2020, the GR Supra GT4 has seen significant success, with over 120 units sold. The vehicle has achieved over 500 podium finishes in GT4-series and international races across 11 countries, including class championship victories in Asia, the US and Europe.

In response to ongoing feedback, TGR released an updated GR Supra GT4 EVO in 2023, which featured improvements in braking, handling, and engine performance. These updates were aimed at making the car more accessible to drivers of varying skill levels. However, TGR continued to gather direct input from teams and drivers under race conditions to drive further enhancements.