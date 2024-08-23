Motorsport

Norris quickest from Verstappen in first Dutch Grand Prix practice

23 August 2024 - 15:02 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The session started wet and windy before the sun broke through and the rain eased off.
The session started wet and windy before the sun broke through and the rain eased off.
Image: Reuters

McLaren's Lando Norris lapped quicker than home hero Max Verstappen in first practice for the Dutch Formula One Grand Prix on Friday, with the session starting wet and windy before the sun broke through and the rain eased off.

The 24-year-old Briton produced a best time of one minute 12.322 seconds at the seaside circuit west of Amsterdam with Red Bull's Verstappen second and 0.201 slower after briefly going top towards the end on a rapidly drying track.

Triple world champion Verstappen has won every race at Zandvoort from pole position since the track returned to the calendar in 2021 but the championship leader is expected to have a tougher time on Sunday.

McLaren have brought an upgraded car to start the second half of the season and Norris' form indicated it was performing well.

The Dutch driver, who had a spin without crashing, leads Norris by 78 points in the standings after 14 of 24 races, with Sunday's race his 200th start in Formula One.

Mercedes' seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton was third fastest, 0.684 off the pace, with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz fourth.

George Russell was fifth for Mercedes, who have won three of the last four races, ahead of Williams' Alex Albon and McLaren's Oscar Piastri, who was one of the last to post a timed lap.

The conditions meant only three drivers had posted timed laps by the halfway mark in the session but the track got busier as the weather improved.

Sauber had Ferrari reserve Robert Shwartzman replacing Valtteri Bottas for the session and the Israeli was 16th fastest.

READ MORE

Hamilton working with Rwanda and South Africa on F1 race plans

Lewis Hamilton said on Thursday the time was right for a Formula One race in Africa and he was working behind the scenes with Rwanda and South Africa ...
Motoring
22 hours ago

Hamilton's long-time race engineer not following him to Ferrari

Bonnington will continue working with Hamilton until the end of the season when the 39-year-old British driver moves to Maranello and his third team ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Albon welcomes challenge of Sainz as Williams teammate

Alex Albon welcomed the challenge of having Carlos Sainz as his Williams teammate next season.
Motoring
1 day ago

Australian Jack Doohan to race for Alpine next season

Australian driver Jack Doohan will race for Alpine next season after being promoted from reserve driver, the Renault-owned Formula One team said on ...
Motoring
9 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Driveway hijackings: how to avoid becoming a victim news
  2. Norris quickest from Verstappen in first Dutch Grand Prix practice Motorsport
  3. Eskom invests in electric car charging network news
  4. Renault 5 wins Best Car of the World award news
  5. Australian Jack Doohan to race for Alpine next season Motorsport

Latest Videos

Testimony by Dr. Tanya Haj-Hassan, who volunteered in Gaza
Funding & construction mafias remain challenges