Haas trucks leave Dutch GP circuit after Uralkali payment cleared

26 August 2024 - 16:55 By Reuters
US-owned Haas cancelled the contract with potash producer Uralkali after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Image: Joe Portlock/Getty Images

The Haas Formula One team left the Dutch Grand Prix circuit of Zandvoort on Monday after their trucks were held post-race pending confirmation that a previous Russian sponsor had received payment for a deal terminated in 2022.

Dutch bailiffs attended the circuit last Thursday, before Sunday's race, to take an inventory after local court action to enforce a Swiss arbitral tribunal ruling in June that Uralkali was to be repaid the balance of its contract.

Haas said the payment was made on Friday and Uralkali confirmed receipt of the transfer.

“Therefore our trucks have been given clearance to depart the Netherlands and make their way to Italy immediately,” a spokesperson said.

Italy's Monza circuit near Milan is hosting the 16th round of the 24-race championship this weekend.

F1 constructors' title is now wide open, says Wolff

McLaren and Dutch Grand Prix winner Lando Norris have blown the Formula One constructors' championship wide open with Red Bull in danger of being ...
Motoring
9 hours ago

Renault urged to rethink scrapping of F1 power units

Staff at Renault's Formula One engine facility near Paris have urged the carmaker to rethink a plan to scrap power unit production, saying it would ...
Motoring
12 hours ago

Williams may replace Sargeant before Italian GP: report

Formula 1 driver Logan Sargeant may lose his spot on the Williams Racing team after a major crash on Saturday at Zandvoort during Free Practice 3 of ...
Motoring
11 hours ago
