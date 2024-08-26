Renault urged to rethink scrapping of F1 power units

Staff at Renault's Formula One engine facility near Paris have urged the carmaker to rethink a plan to scrap power unit production, saying it would be a betrayal of 50 years of motorsport history.
The Viry-Chatillon plant, with 334 employees, makes the engines used by Renault's British-based Alpine team and has been designing a power unit for 2026, when the sport undergoes a regulation overhaul.
A statement issued by the Social and Economic Council of employees at Viry accused Renault management of wanting to halt the site's F1 activities and buy Mercedes engines to reduce direct costs from $120m (about R2,131,632,000) to $17m (about R301,981,200).
It said a decision was due to be taken on September 30.
Renault have not commented on the reports, but Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff said last month he expected Alpine to "take a decision soon on whether they want to continue with their Formula One engine programme".
Renault's engine is less powerful than those of rivals and the team, former world champions, are eighth of 10 in the standings and have had repeated changes of leadership.
The Viry employees' statement, issued during the Dutch Grand Prix, recalled that Alpine founder Jean Redele believed in French innovation and expertise to compete at the pinnacle of motorsport.
"To see Alpine F1 team turn to a foreign engine today would be a betrayal of this vision, marking a disgraceful abandonment of the team's legacy and 50 years of high-tech history and expertise," it said.
"We fail to understand what justifies dismantling the elite entity that is the Viry-Chatillon factory and betraying its legacy and DNA by implanting a Mercedes heart into our Alpine F1.
"The announcement of the end of the development and production of French power units for Formula One is nonsense.
"We cannot accept that Alpine and the Renault Group tarnish their images, which is why we urge [Renault CEO Luca] de Meo and his board of directors to reverse this decision."
Flavio Briatore, appointed in June as F1 adviser to De Meo, told reporters on Saturday he had no idea about the engine decision.
"This is the decision of the chair of the Renault Group. We read in the newspaper like you guys," he said when asked about the possible shutdown.
"I have nothing to say about that."
The Italian pointed out, however, that McLaren used Mercedes engines and were winning races. The team are second in both championships behind Red Bull and ahead of their engine provider's works team.
Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images
