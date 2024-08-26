Motorsport

Williams may replace Sargeant before Italian GP: report

26 August 2024 - 09:36 By Reuters
Driving in damp conditions, Logan Sargeant crashed into the wall at turn 4, sending the rear of his newly upgraded car up in flames.
Image: Hasan Bratic/Anadolu via Getty Images

Formula 1 driver Logan Sargeant may lose his spot in the Williams Racing team after a major crash on Saturday at Zandvoort during Free Practice 3 of the Dutch Grand Prix, the Daily Express reported.

Driving in damp conditions, Sargeant crashed into the wall at turn 4, sending the rear of his newly upgraded car up in flames.

Sargeant was not injured, but the incident prolonged what has been a futile second season for the 23-year-old American. He has zero points in the Drivers' Championship standings and has failed to help Alex Albon qualify for a Grand Prix.

"About 100 people worked on our big upgrade for weeks and worked their fingers sore so we could use two cars with the new parts," Williams principal James Vowles said of the crash.

"Then everything was ruined within a second. It was an unnecessary accident. In the third practice session in the rain, you're not taking full risk."

De Telegraaf reported that Vowles may replace Sargeant with either Mick Schumacher or Liam Lawson ahead of the year's last nine races, including next weekend's Italian Grand Prix. Williams has confirmed Sargeant will leave the team at the end of 2024 and be replaced with Carlos Sainz of Spain.

