Motorsport

NASCAR finalising deal for Mexico City race in 2025: report

27 August 2024 - 09:42 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The race would be held at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez road course in Mexico City on June 15 2025, with an Xfinity race held the day before. The course is also home to the Mexico City Grand Prix F1 race.
The race would be held at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez road course in Mexico City on June 15 2025, with an Xfinity race held the day before. The course is also home to the Mexico City Grand Prix F1 race.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

NASCAR is finalising a deal that would add a Cup Series race in Mexico City in 2025, an event that would mark the sport's first points race outside the US in 67 years, The Athletic reported on Monday.

The deal is expected to be announced on Tuesday in Mexico City, according to the report.

The race would be held at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez road course in Mexico City on June 15 2025, with an Xfinity race held the day before, according to the report. The course is also home to the Mexico City Grand Prix F1 race.

The race would come at the expense of Richmond Raceway losing one of its two races, reported The Athletic.

The race would mark the first international event since NASCAR's top circuit raced in Toronto in 1958.

Harrison Burton takes shock first Cup Series win at Daytona

On a wild Saturday night, lame-duck driver Harrison Burton had a point to prove at one of NASCAR's most treacherous superspeedways.
Motoring
1 day ago

Competition close at both ends of NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings

Only two races remain to decide the regular season champion and which 16 drivers will qualify for the playoffs
Motoring
6 days ago

Reddick rockets to OT victory at Michigan after weather delays

Tyler Reddick capped a few tough emotional days with a strong performance in a Monday makeup.
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cape Town to host SA Auto Week 2024 Motoring
  2. Rospa Imports to host first auction at Festival of Motoring news
  3. All-electric Jaecoo J6 confirmed for South Africa New Models
  4. Spinderella to showcase female spinning talent at Wheelz n Smoke Motorsport
  5. Suzuki revved-up for a strong showing at Festival of Motoring news

Latest Videos

Taxi driver says he thought Bree street explosion was a bomb, feels traumatised
🇬🇧 NOTTING HILL CARNIVAL 2024, MONDAY 26th of August 2024, 4K, HDR