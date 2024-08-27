NASCAR is finalising a deal that would add a Cup Series race in Mexico City in 2025, an event that would mark the sport's first points race outside the US in 67 years, The Athletic reported on Monday.
The deal is expected to be announced on Tuesday in Mexico City, according to the report.
The race would be held at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez road course in Mexico City on June 15 2025, with an Xfinity race held the day before, according to the report. The course is also home to the Mexico City Grand Prix F1 race.
The race would come at the expense of Richmond Raceway losing one of its two races, reported The Athletic.
The race would mark the first international event since NASCAR's top circuit raced in Toronto in 1958.
NASCAR finalising deal for Mexico City race in 2025: report
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images
NASCAR is finalising a deal that would add a Cup Series race in Mexico City in 2025, an event that would mark the sport's first points race outside the US in 67 years, The Athletic reported on Monday.
The deal is expected to be announced on Tuesday in Mexico City, according to the report.
The race would be held at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez road course in Mexico City on June 15 2025, with an Xfinity race held the day before, according to the report. The course is also home to the Mexico City Grand Prix F1 race.
The race would come at the expense of Richmond Raceway losing one of its two races, reported The Athletic.
The race would mark the first international event since NASCAR's top circuit raced in Toronto in 1958.
Harrison Burton takes shock first Cup Series win at Daytona
Competition close at both ends of NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings
Reddick rockets to OT victory at Michigan after weather delays
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos