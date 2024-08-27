NASCAR upholds Austin Dillon decision after appeal

NASCAR upheld the decision to strip Austin Dillon of his playoff eligibility after hearing his appeal.
It announced its final ruling on Monday, citing final appeals officer Bill Mullis' explanation that according to their evidence from SMT and Idas systems, a violation of rule 12.3.2.1.B "more likely than not" occurred at the end of the August 11 race at Richmond Raceway.
Dillon fell afoul of the rule that states "race finishes must be unencumbered by violations of the NASCAR rules or other actions detrimental to stock car auto racing or NASCAR, as determined in the sole discretion of NASCAR".
Driving the No 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, Dillon took out Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin in the final lap to win the Cup Series race. Dillon later said he "did what (he) had to do".
"That's not the way we want to decide a champion. That's not the way we want to decide an event," NASCAR senior vice president of competition Elton Sawyer said at the time.
NASCAR decided to let Dillon keep the win and prize money from the race but he was stripped of the playoff berth he had clinched. Dillon and Childress were docked 25 points in the drivers' and owners' standings.
Dillon's spotter, Brandon Benesch, was suspended for three races for telling Dillon to "wreck him", speaking of Hamlin. Benesch's suspension was reduced from three races to one on appeal.
Technically, Dillon continues to have a path to the playoffs. He will earn a spot in the 16-man field if he wins this Sunday at Darlington Raceway. Dillon sits at No 29 in the points race.
