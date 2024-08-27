The third Annual Spinderella spinning spectacular is scheduled for September 1 at the Wheelz n Smoke Arena in Johannesburg South.
The tyre-slaying spectacular, which is exclusively for women, aims to showcase female talent in a field traditionally dominated by men. Since its inception Spinderella has become a notable fixture in the local motorsport calendar, attracting significant attention and promoting female participation in spinning.
The competition will feature performances highlighting spinning skills. This year’s lineup includes Red Bull Shay’imoto runner-up Kayla, international stunt performer Stacey May and local spinners such as Novisto, Mikhaela, Lamese, Violet, Tish, Lady P and drifter Kylie.
Male spinners will also be present to support the event’s focus on empowerment.
Attendees can expect to see spinning techniques and stunts reflecting the vibrant spinning culture in Mzansi.
Spinderella to showcase female spinning talent at Wheelz n Smoke
Image: Supplied
The third Annual Spinderella spinning spectacular is scheduled for September 1 at the Wheelz n Smoke Arena in Johannesburg South.
The tyre-slaying spectacular, which is exclusively for women, aims to showcase female talent in a field traditionally dominated by men. Since its inception Spinderella has become a notable fixture in the local motorsport calendar, attracting significant attention and promoting female participation in spinning.
The competition will feature performances highlighting spinning skills. This year’s lineup includes Red Bull Shay’imoto runner-up Kayla, international stunt performer Stacey May and local spinners such as Novisto, Mikhaela, Lamese, Violet, Tish, Lady P and drifter Kylie.
Male spinners will also be present to support the event’s focus on empowerment.
Attendees can expect to see spinning techniques and stunts reflecting the vibrant spinning culture in Mzansi.
READ MORE:
Rospa Imports to host first auction at Festival of Motoring
Suzuki revved-up for a strong showing at Festival of Motoring
1983 classic Mini 'Mentley' wins Hot Wheels Legends Tour UK
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos