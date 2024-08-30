Motorsport

11 things to look forward to at this year’s Goodwood Revival

30 August 2024
Image: Supplied

As the historic Goodwood Motor Circuit in the UK prepares to open its doors for the annual Goodwood Revival next week, here are 11 highlights:

Sustainable track action

This year's running will feature races exclusively powered by sustainable fuel. Thirteen races are scheduled over the weekend, including the Stirling Moss Memorial Trophy for pre-1963 GT cars and events featuring World Championship sports cars from 1955-1960.

D-Day 80th anniversary parade

This Goodwood will commemorate the 80th anniversary of the World War 2 D-Day landings with a special parade. More than 100 military vehicles used during the D-Day landings will be present on the track and on display. The event will also honour D-Day veterans and Chelsea Pensioners on September 8.

Notable motorsport figures will participate in the event, including Isle of Man TT winner John McGuinness, Le Mans winner Tom Kristensen, Nascar champion Jimmie Johnson and IndyCar champion Dario Franchitti.
Image: Supplied

Beach buggy opening parade

Every morning up to 100 pre-1966 beach buggies and cars will open the event, marking 60 years since the introduction of the original Meyers Manx beach buggy.

John Surtees tribute

The event will pay tribute to John Surtees, who remains the only person to have won World Championships on two and four wheels. The tribute will feature a selection of motorcycles and cars from his seven motorcycle World Championships, the 1964 Formula 1 World Championship and the 1966 Can-Am Championship.

Star drivers and riders

Notable motorsport figures will participate in the event, including Isle of Man TT winner John McGuinness, Le Mans winner Tom Kristensen, Nascar champion Jimmie Johnson and IndyCar champion Dario Franchitti. Formula 1 world champions Sir Jackie Stewart and Jacques Villeneuve, along with former Formula 1 drivers Derek Bell, Karun Chandhok and Max Chilton, will also take part.

Attendees can explore attractions including a vintage fairground, the Revival High Street, the Bonhams Cars auction and the Revival Cinema presented by Sky Cinema.
Image: Supplied

Revive & Thrive Village

The Revive & Thrive Village will feature workshops and demonstrations focused on sustainable practices, including reducing, reusing and restoring. The area will also host the Best Dressed competition, fashion shows, live music and vintage shopping.

Off-track attractions

Attendees can explore attractions such as a vintage fairground, the Revival High Street, the Bonhams Cars auction and the Revival Cinema presented by Sky Cinema.

Tyrrell Shed unveiling

The Tyrrell Shed, a significant piece of motor racing history, will be officially opened to the public on September 8. The shed, which has been relocated to Goodwood Motor Circuit, will be open for visitors throughout the weekend.

The Freddie March Spirit of Aviation exhibition will display a collection of pre-1966 aircraft.
Image: Supplied

Betty Richmond Driving School

New for 2024, the Betty Richmond Driving School will offer visitors the chance to experience 1950s-style driving simulators and attempt to pass a simulated driving test.

Wild West theme

The main entrance will feature a Wild West theme, commemorating the 75th anniversary of the first televised western in the UK.

Freddie March Spirit of Aviation

The Freddie March Spirit of Aviation exhibition will display a collection of pre-1966 aircraft, including Supermarine Spitfires, celebrating Goodwood's aviation heritage and the achievements of Freddie March, the ninth Duke of Richmond.

