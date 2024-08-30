Motorsport

Antonelli crashes in F1 practice debut with Mercedes

30 August 2024 - 14:35 By Reuters
Antonelli, who turned 18 last Sunday, brought the session to a halt after 10 minutes at Monza when the rear of the Mercedes snapped out of line at high-speed Parabolica and the car spun off into the barriers.
Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Italian teenager Kimi Antonelli, expected to replace seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes next season, crashed heavily on his Formula One practice debut at the Italian Grand Prix on Friday.

Antonelli, who turned 18 last Sunday, brought the session to a halt after 10 minutes at Monza when the rear of the Mercedes snapped out of line at high-speed Parabolica and the car spun off into the barriers.

Replacing race regular George Russell for the session, he had made an encouraging start with a clean first lap as the early pacesetter.

“Sorry,” he said over the radio before getting out and walking away.

“Kimi, all good,” said team boss Toto Wolff in reply.

The car was brought back to the pits for repair, with Russell due to take over for the second session at the 'Temple of Speed'.

Team spokesperson Bradley Lord said it had been a hefty impact and Antonelli had gone to the medical centre for checks, with the team hoping to have the car ready for second practice.

“It’s unfortunate it ended the way it did. But he was on the limit, pushing the limit from lap one, that’s always good to see and it’s all part of the learning curve,” he told Sky Sports television.

Antonelli is expected to be confirmed by Mercedes imminently as the replacement for Hamilton, who is moving to Ferrari at the end of the season.

