Monza feels different for Hamilton ahead of Ferrari move

Lewis Hamilton has five Italian Grand Prix wins to his name, but going into this weekend's Formula One race at Monza for the last time before joining Ferrari will make it a different experience, the Mercedes driver said on Thursday.
Hamilton announced in February he will leave Mercedes to race with the Italian team next season, and F1's most successful driver of all time is looking forward to racing in front of Italian fans.
"It definitely does feel a bit different," Hamilton told reporters.
"It always feels special when you come here. We're coming here at a decent time in terms of the weather today, obviously the huge changes that were made to the track.
"The passion here and the excitement that they bring to this race is not particularly matched in too many places."
Hamilton is unsure of what kind of welcome awaits him this weekend, but the seven-times world champion said he had always enjoyed a friendly reception from the Monza crowd.
"I don't know what to expect. Over the past few years I've had a warm welcome every time I've come," Hamilton said.
"There was one time when we were fighting against Ferrari. I can't remember what year that was, but even then people were positive.
"I've heard 'viene in Ferrari' (come to Ferrari) quite a lot. It'll be interesting to see how that is this year. But in Imola, for example, I got a warm reception."
It will also be a special weekend for 18-year-old Italian Kimi Antonelli who will make his F1 practice debut on Friday with Mercedes, and is expected to replace Hamilton when he departs.
"I said a long time ago I think that's who the team should choose moving forwards. Time will tell what they end up deciding to do," Hamilton said.
"I think it'd be good for people to remember he is turning 18, and he's got a bright future ahead of him. I'm excited to watch his progress."
