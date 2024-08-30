Motorsport

Schumacher is good but not special, says Williams boss Vowles

30 August 2024 - 14:59 By Reuters
James Vowles said the Mercedes-powered team had opted to promote Franco Colapinto from their academy as a driver with many laps in the simulator and who had driven the current car, rather than looking outside.
James Vowles said the Mercedes-powered team had opted to promote Franco Colapinto from their academy as a driver with many laps in the simulator and who had driven the current car, rather than looking outside.
Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Mercedes reserve Mick Schumacher would have been good but not special as a replacement for dropped American Formula One driver Logan Sargeant at Williams, team boss James Vowles said in explaining why he had decided not to take him.

The British team announced on Tuesday Argentine F2 driver Franco Colapinto would replace Sargeant for the remaining nine races of the season, starting with Sunday's Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

Schumacher, son of seven-time world champion Michael and now seeking a way back after losing his seat at Haas, was one of three candidates for the seat, with Red Bull reserve Liam Lawson.

“With Liam, the contractual sort of position of Red Bull wouldn’t have worked with me here at Williams, so that didn’t become an option for us,” Vowles told reporters.

“Mick has improved a lot from where he was in Haas, there's no doubt about it ... all advocates, if you speak to them, will tell you where he’s adapted and where he’s changed.”

Vowles said the Mercedes-powered team had opted to promote Colapinto from their academy as a driver with many laps in the simulator and who had driven the current car, rather than looking outside.

“Both [Schumacher and Colapinto] would fall into a category of good and not special. We have to be straightforward about this. Mick isn’t special, he would just be good,” he added.

“He would come with a lot more experience than Franco does but Williams has always invested in new generations of drivers and youth.”

Vowles suggested Colapinto had a future as reserve and simulator driver at a team with Thai Alex Albon and Spaniard Carlos Sainz confirmed for 2025.

He said he made the decision to drop Sargeant on Monday, the day after the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort.

Sargeant, without a point all season, crashed heavily in final practice and missed qualifying but Vowles said the decision was made on performance rather than a single incident.

