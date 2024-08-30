Motorsport

Verstappen sets the pace in first Italian Grand Prix practice session

30 August 2024 - 16:07 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Verstappen's time of 1:21.676 seconds was nearly a second faster than last year's opening session when he was also top in 1:22.657.
Verstappen's time of 1:21.676 seconds was nearly a second faster than last year's opening session when he was also top in 1:22.657.
Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Italian teenager Kimi Antonelli, expected to replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes next season, crashed on his Formula One practice debut at the Italian Grand Prix on Friday while Max Verstappen went fastest.

Red Bull's championship leader Verstappen, winner at Monza for the past two years, was 0.228 quicker than Ferrari's Charles Leclerc on a sunny afternoon at the circuit near Milan.

McLaren's Lando Norris, Verstappen's closest title challenger but still a hefty 70 points behind, set the third best time.

Antonelli, who turned 18 last Sunday, brought the session to a halt after 10 minutes when the rear of the Mercedes snapped out of line at high-speed Parabolica and the car spun off into the barriers.

Replacing race regular George Russell for the session on a track completely resurfaced from last year, he had made an encouraging start with a clean first lap as the early pacesetter.

“Sorry,” he said over the radio before getting out and walking away.

Antonelli crashes in F1 practice debut with Mercedes

Italian teenager Kimi Antonelli, expected to replace seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes next season, crashed heavily on his Formula ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

“Kimi, all good,” said team boss Toto Wolff in reply.

The car was brought back to the pits for repair, with Russell due to take over for the second session at the “Temple of Speed”. Antonelli went to the medical centre for checks and the team hoped to have the car ready for second practice later on Friday.

“It’s unfortunate it ended the way it did. But he was on the limit, pushing the limit from lap one, that’s always good to see and it’s all part of the learning curve,” team spokesperson Bradley Lord told Sky Sports television.

Antonelli is expected to be confirmed by Mercedes imminently as the replacement for seven-times world champion Hamilton, who is moving to Ferrari at the end of the season.

Verstappen's time of 1:21.676 seconds was nearly a second faster than last year's opening session when he was also top in 1:22.657.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, on pole last year, was fourth fastest with Sauber's Valtteri Bottas fifth, McLaren's Oscar Piastri sixth and Hamilton seventh.

“For us, it is no different to always,” said McLaren principal Andrea Stella. “There will be four teams in contention to win the race and practice one has shown some outliers as well. It could be some midfield cars join the party at the top.”

Alex Albon was eighth fastest for Williams, who had Argentine Franco Colapinto in action and 17th quickest after the team dropped underperforming American Logan Sargeant.

Colapinto also lost control at Parabolica late in the session and went into the gravel but kept the car going and returned to the pits.

Red Bull's Sergio Perez was only ninth and Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso completed the top 10.

MORE:

WATCH | Formula 1 safety car crashes at Monza

The Formula One safety car crashed during testing at Monza on Thursday, but the incident will not have any impact on the weekend's Italian Grand ...
Motoring
9 hours ago

Monza feels different for Hamilton ahead of Ferrari move

Lewis Hamilton has five Italian Grand Prix wins to his name, but going into this weekend's Formula One race at Monza for the last time before joining ...
Motoring
9 hours ago

Schumacher is good but not special, says Williams boss Vowles

Mercedes reserve Mick Schumacher would have been good but not special as a replacement for dropped American Formula One driver Logan Sargeant at ...
Motoring
2 hours ago

Can anyone stop a two-horse MotoGP race in Aragon?

Marc Marquez and Brad Binder seek their first wins in a season dominated by Bagnaia and Martin
Lifestyle
2 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Price of fuel to drop more than expected in September, says AA news
  2. Verstappen sets the pace in first Italian Grand Prix practice session Motorsport
  3. VW reveals pricing and specs for updated T-Cross range New Models
  4. Schumacher is good but not special, says Williams boss Vowles Motorsport
  5. Volvo XC90 Adventure Beast on the prowl at Festival of Motoring New Models

Latest Videos

Chronical Deep, Leehleza, Kabza De Small - Hayi Baba (Visualizer) ft. Latique, ...
We wrap up Women’s Month with Banyana goalkeeper Kaylin Swart and administrator ...