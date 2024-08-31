Motorsport

Antonelli to replace Hamilton at Mercedes in 2025

31 August 2024 - 10:05 By Reuters
Italian Antonelli, who has won two races for Prema Racing in Formula Two this year, will join George Russell at Mercedes, with Hamilton switching to Ferrari.
Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Mercedes have signed 18-year-old Kimi Antonelli to replace Lewis Hamilton next year, the Formula One team racing team said on Saturday.

Italian Antonelli, who has won two races for Prema Racing in Formula Two this year, will join George Russell at Mercedes, with Hamilton switching to Ferrari.

“I'm really excited to be partnering with Kimi for 2025. His record in junior formula has been formidable and his promotion is truly deserved,” Russell said in a statement.

“I know how much of a support Lewis was for me throughout my time as a junior driver and since I've been his teammate. I've learnt so much from him and I hope to play a similar role for Kimi.”

Russell is eighth in the standings ahead of the Italian Grand Prix in Monza, while Hamilton is sixth.

