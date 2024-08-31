Motorsport

Marquez wins Aragon GP sprint, Martin retakes championship lead

31 August 2024 - 16:06 By Reuters
Six-times MotoGP champion Marc Marquez won the Aragon Grand Prix sprint from pole position in front of adoring home fans on Saturday.
Image: Burak Akbulut/Anadolu via Getty Images

Six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez won the Aragon Grand Prix sprint from pole position in front of adoring home fans on Saturday, as Jorge Martin of Prima Pramac Racing came in second to retake the world championship lead.

Twice MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia, who had come into the weekend in Alcaniz with a five-point lead in the world championship over Martin, dropped several places to finish a lowly ninth after qualifying third on the grid.

Martin now leads Bagnaia by three points and will have the opportunity to extend that lead in Sunday's race.

It was 31-year-old Marquez's first sprint win with Ducati, having switched from Honda ahead of this season.

Fellow Spaniard and Red Bull GasGas Tech3's 20-year-old rookie Pedro Acosta put on an impressive display to complete the podium.

Marquez's brother and team mate Alex made up one place to finish fourth.

Enea Bastianini, who had a frustrating morning after the Italian Ducati rider finished fourth in the first qualifying session, made up several positions to come seventh.

