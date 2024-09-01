Charles Leclerc gave Ferrari a stunning home Italian Formula One Grand Prix victory after managing his tyres on a one-stop strategy to hold off McLaren favourites Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris on Sunday.
Leclerc, who did a mighty 38 laps around Monza on a set of hard tyres, sent the crowd wild when he took the chequered flag 2.6 seconds clear of Australian Piastri with Britain's Norris third after starting on pole position.
Both McLaren drivers did two stops.
Leclerc delivers home win for Ferrari at Monza
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images
