Motorsport

Leclerc delivers home win for Ferrari at Monza

01 September 2024 - 16:35 By Reuters
Leclerc, who did a mighty 38 laps around Monza on a set of hard tyres, sent the crowd wild when he took the chequered flag 2.6 seconds clear of Australian Piastri with Britain's Norris third after starting on pole position.
Leclerc, who did a mighty 38 laps around Monza on a set of hard tyres, sent the crowd wild when he took the chequered flag 2.6 seconds clear of Australian Piastri with Britain's Norris third after starting on pole position.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Charles Leclerc gave Ferrari a stunning home Italian Formula One Grand Prix victory after managing his tyres on a one-stop strategy to hold off McLaren favourites Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris on Sunday.

Leclerc, who did a mighty 38 laps around Monza on a set of hard tyres, sent the crowd wild when he took the chequered flag 2.6 seconds clear of Australian Piastri with Britain's Norris third after starting on pole position.

Both McLaren drivers did two stops.

Marquez wins Aragon GP, Bagnaia crashes out

Six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez stormed to victory at the Aragon Grand Prix in front of his home crowd on Sunday as the polesitter and sprint ...
Motoring
1 hour ago

Antonelli to replace Hamilton at Mercedes in 2025

Mercedes have signed 18-year-old Kimi Antonelli to replace Lewis Hamilton next year, the Formula One team racing team said on Saturday.
Motoring
1 day ago

Renault F1 engine employees stage peaceful protest at Monza

Renault Formula One engine staff staged a peaceful protest at the Italian Grand Prix on Friday against the French carmaker's reported plans to end ...
Motoring
1 day ago
