Motorsport

Andrea Stella says both F1 titles within reach and team orders may follow

02 September 2024 - 07:54 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
McLaren boss Andrea Stella said both Formula One titles were achievable after Sunday's Italian Grand Prix and indicated team orders could be used to help Lando Norris battle Red Bull's Max Verstappen.
McLaren boss Andrea Stella said both Formula One titles were achievable after Sunday's Italian Grand Prix and indicated team orders could be used to help Lando Norris battle Red Bull's Max Verstappen.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

McLaren boss Andrea Stella said both Formula One titles were achievable after Sunday's Italian Grand Prix and indicated team orders could be used to help Lando Norris battle Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Norris cut Verstappen's lead to 62 points with eight races remaining, plus sprints, while McLaren are only eight behind Red Bull in the constructors' standings.

The Briton would have cut Verstappen's lead by much more had he converted pole position into victory at Monza, but Australian team mate Oscar Piastri overtook him on lap one and also opened the door for Ferrari's eventual winner Charles Leclerc.

Piastri finished second with Norris third, but the Australian is 44 points behind his teammate.

Stella told reporters the team would review the race and possibly adjust the rules "such that they allow us to pursue in the best possible manner both the constructors' championship and the drivers' championship".

"We have to be  in condition to acknowledge that not only the constructors' championship is possible but even from a driver's point of view with the performance we have at the moment in the car, and some of the struggle we see with Red Bull, it is definitely possible.

"So if we are going to achieve both as a team, we need to put the team in condition and Lando in condition to pursue both championships."

Verstappen told reporters earlier that "at the moment both championships are not realistic" for Red Bull because his car had become an undriveable monster.

Stella worked with seven-times world champion Michael Schumacher at Ferrari, where team orders routinely favoured the German.

McLaren let both their drivers race according to "Papaya Rules", which mean no collisions, but Piastri's move - which Norris accepted as aggressive but fair - took points away from his teammate.

Stella hoped to see both McLarens frequently on the front row but said also "we need to make sure  this is the best for the team and the best for Lando".

"I think both drivers are mathematically in condition (to win the title) but Lando is obviously in the best position from a numbers point of view and we are fighting Max Verstappen.

"I think if we want to give support to one driver we definitely have to pick the one who is in the best position," said the boss.

Stella said it would have looked "a little brutal" to ask Piastri to hand over the lead to Norris on Sunday but the request might come.

"We will review all these things for the next races and if we come to the conclusion  swapping is the right thing to do, then we will do it." 

Leclerc delivers home win for Ferrari at Monza

Charles Leclerc triggered wild Ferrari celebrations with a surprise home Italian Grand Prix victory on Sunday as favourites McLaren let slip a chance ...
Motoring
20 hours ago

Antonelli to replace Hamilton at Mercedes in 2025

Mercedes have signed 18-year-old Kimi Antonelli to replace Lewis Hamilton next year, the Formula One team racing team said on Saturday.
Motoring
2 days ago

Schumacher is good but not special, says Williams boss Vowles

Mercedes reserve Mick Schumacher would have been good but not special as a replacement for dropped American Formula One driver Logan Sargeant at ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. VW working with German start-up to produce new hemp-based interior material news
  2. New BAIC Beijing X55 Plus arrives in Mzansi New Models
  3. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 Citroën C3 Aircross Reviews
  4. Verstappen says his RB20 has become an undriveable monster Motorsport
  5. Price of fuel to drop more than expected in September, says AA news

Latest Videos

South Africa-China relations I Presidents Cyril Ramaphosa, Xi Jinping meet
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 02 September 2024