Motorsport

Verstappen says his RB20 has become an undriveable monster

02 September 2024 - 08:24 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Max Verstappen said he had been unable to race with full power because of an engine issue and the team could have done a better job on strategy.
Max Verstappen said he had been unable to race with full power because of an engine issue and the team could have done a better job on strategy.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen said Red Bull had turned a dominant car into an undriveable monster and both titles were slipping away after he struggled to sixth place at the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Dutch triple world champion won a record 19 of 22 races last year in the most one-sided season on record, and he started 2024 strongly as well.

Verstappen has not won for six races and is 62 points clear of McLaren's Lando Norris with eight races remaining. McLaren are a mere eight points behind in the constructors' standings.

"Last year we had a great car, which was the most dominant car ever. We basically turned it into a monster," he told reporters at Monza, a super-fast circuit where he won last year and in 2022.

"So we have to turn it around. At the moment both championships are not realistic."

Verstappen said he had been unable to race with full power because of an engine issue and the team could have done a better job on strategy.

"We basically went from a very dominant car to an undriveable car in the space of, what, six to eight months," he said.

"That is very weird for me. We need to really turn the car upside down."

At one point Verstappen was heard on the radio sharply telling the team to stay awake.

He explained that was related to battery percentage and the team giving him an instruction to save and then failing to notify him when he could push harder.

"These are obvious things you need to be on top of. I know  I'm not racing anyone, but that shouldn't matter," he said.

"It's still an F1 race where you have to maximise everything."

Leclerc delivers home win for Ferrari at Monza

Charles Leclerc triggered wild Ferrari celebrations with a surprise home Italian Grand Prix victory on Sunday as favourites McLaren let slip a chance ...
Motoring
20 hours ago

Antonelli to replace Hamilton at Mercedes in 2025

Mercedes have signed 18-year-old Kimi Antonelli to replace Lewis Hamilton next year, the Formula One team racing team said on Saturday.
Motoring
2 days ago

Renault F1 engine employees stage peaceful protest at Monza

Renault Formula One engine staff staged a peaceful protest at the Italian Grand Prix on Friday against the French carmaker's reported plans to end ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. VW working with German start-up to produce new hemp-based interior material news
  2. New BAIC Beijing X55 Plus arrives in Mzansi New Models
  3. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 Citroën C3 Aircross Reviews
  4. Verstappen says his RB20 has become an undriveable monster Motorsport
  5. Price of fuel to drop more than expected in September, says AA news

Latest Videos

South Africa-China relations I Presidents Cyril Ramaphosa, Xi Jinping meet
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 02 September 2024